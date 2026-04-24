Delhi’s construction workers to get labour smart cards

New Delhi

The smart cards, embedded with encrypted data, will be issued to all registered construction workers and renewed annually, an official said. (Representative photo)

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The Delhi government will soon roll out the distribution of chip-enabled smart cards for construction workers, with a process to appoint an agency to design, implement and operate the system underway, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. The card will help registered workers to avail of government welfare schemes, they said.

The smart cards, embedded with encrypted data, will be issued to all registered construction workers and renewed annually, an official said. The cards will serve as a secure, single identity, linking workers’ registration details with benefits received, thereby preventing duplication and misuse.

The initiative is expected to particularly benefit migrant labourers who frequently move across districts and states for work, ensuring uninterrupted access to welfare schemes without the need for repeated registrations, an official, who did not wish to be named, said.

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{{^usCountry}} A dedicated cess management portal will digitise the collection of the 1% construction cess levied on builders and firms to the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) and track funds from assessment to payment. This is aimed at improving transparency, compliance and planning, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A dedicated cess management portal will digitise the collection of the 1% construction cess levied on builders and firms to the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) and track funds from assessment to payment. This is aimed at improving transparency, compliance and planning, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to official data, around 262,000 construction workers are currently active and registered with the board, while about 1.9 million applications have been received. The new system is designed to cover nearly 3 million workers, including unregistered and vulnerable groups. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to official data, around 262,000 construction workers are currently active and registered with the board, while about 1.9 million applications have been received. The new system is designed to cover nearly 3 million workers, including unregistered and vulnerable groups. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said Aadhaar-based verification and integration with national platforms, such as the e-Shram portal, will ensure accurate targeting of benefits. The roll-out will be phased, supported by awareness campaigns and coordination with stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said Aadhaar-based verification and integration with national platforms, such as the e-Shram portal, will ensure accurate targeting of benefits. The roll-out will be phased, supported by awareness campaigns and coordination with stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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