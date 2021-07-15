Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's Covid-19 tally drops to 72; single-day death toll stays at 1
delhi news

Delhi's Covid-19 tally drops to 72; single-day death toll stays at 1

The number of daily cases on Thursday was slightly lower than that the city recorded a day earlier. On Wednesday , Delhi had recorded 77 cases and one death , while on Tuesday the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 06:31 PM IST
According to the state health department data , the positivity rate in the city improved to 0.10%.(PTI file photo)

Delhi recorded 72 cases of Covid-19 infection on Thursday rose by 72 , while only one fatality was reported during the previous 24 hours. The overall tally of the national capital now stands at 1 ,435 ,353 and the death toll stands at 25 ,022.

The number of daily cases on Thursday was slightly lower than that the city recorded a day earlier. On Wednesday , Delhi had recorded 77 cases and one death , while on Tuesday the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths.

Also Read | Delhi schools won't reopen now amid third Covid wave fears: CM Arvind Kejriwal

According to the state health department data , the positivity rate in the city improved to 0.10%. The number of cumulative recoveries reached 1 ,409 ,660 after 88 people got cured of Covid-19.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in May-June that claimed a large number of lives daily. The exponential rise in the number of cases led to a severe shortage of medical oxygen at city hospitals. At the time of the peak , the city had reported a record 28 ,395 cases on April 20. On April 22 , the case positivity rate was 36.2% , the highest so far. At 448 , the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus delhi
TRENDING NEWS

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video

Baby elephant gets a trunk massage to help clear its nose. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP