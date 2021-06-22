Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi's Covid-19 tally rise by 134; toll reaches 24,933

According to the bulletin, 263 cases of previous weeks were added on the ICMR portal by Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and associated Safdarjung Hospital on Monday.
PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Delhi has recorded 14,32,778 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started.(AP)

Delhi recorded 134 coronavirus cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.20 percent, while eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to data shared by the city's health department here.

Delhi had reported 89 Covid-19 cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.16 percent, both lowest this year so far, while 11 fatalities were recorded.

The eight new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,933.

Delhi has recorded 14,32,778 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. Of this, over 14.05 lakh patients have recovered so far.

