Delhi's Covid tally breaches 2,000-mark with 5 deaths, positivity rate at 11.64%

Delhi's Covid-19 tally saw a significant rise with 2,073 cases being reported on Wednesday, according to the daily bulletin shared by the health department. As many as five related deaths were also reported during the period, besides 1,437 recoveries. The positivity rate stands at 11.64 per cent, highest since January 24 when it was 11.79 per cent, according to the government data.

Yesterday, the city had logged 1,506 cases and three related-fatalities in the span of 24 hours. While the positivity rate was at 10.63 per cent. On Monday, there were 822 cases, two deaths and 1,055 recoveries and 4,274 active cases.

The city now has a total caseload of 19,60,172 and the death toll stands at 26,321, according to the daily release.

The last time city had reported over 2,000 cases of the viral diease was in January, when the city ws seeing an emergence of the new Omicron variant, which in comparison to its previous mutations was much more infectious.

Before this, the daily number of infections neared 2,000-mark was on June 26.

According to Wednesday's health bulletin, the authorities conducted 12,696 tests 17,815 the last 24 hours including 12,696 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 5,119 rapid antigen tests.

Delhi currently has 5,637 active cases, up from 5,006 the previous day. As many as 3,214 Covid patients are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported its fourth monkeypox case as a Nigerian citizen tested positive for the disease. The patient is a 31-year-old woman. The total number of monkeypox infections in India is now at nine.

