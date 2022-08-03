Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's Covid tally breaches 2,000-mark with 5 deaths, positivity rate at 11.64%

Delhi's Covid tally breaches 2,000-mark with 5 deaths, positivity rate at 11.64%

delhi news
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 09:24 PM IST
The city now has a total caseload of 19,60,172 and the death toll stands at 26,321, according to the daily release.
A health worker collects a swab sample for the Covid-19 test at the district hospital in Sector 30, Noida.(HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Delhi's Covid-19 tally saw a significant rise with 2,073 cases being reported on Wednesday, according to the daily bulletin shared by the health department. As many as five related deaths were also reported during the period, besides 1,437 recoveries. The positivity rate stands at 11.64 per cent, highest since January 24 when it was 11.79 per cent, according to the government data.

Yesterday, the city had logged 1,506 cases and three related-fatalities in the span of 24 hours. While the positivity rate was at 10.63 per cent. On Monday, there were 822 cases, two deaths and 1,055 recoveries and 4,274 active cases.

The city now has a total caseload of 19,60,172 and the death toll stands at 26,321, according to the daily release.

Also Read | Covid: India sees nearly 25% rise in daily cases with 17,135 fresh infections

The last time city had reported over 2,000 cases of the viral diease was in January, when the city ws seeing an emergence of the new Omicron variant, which in comparison to its previous mutations was much more infectious.

RELATED STORIES

Before this, the daily number of infections neared 2,000-mark was on June 26.

According to Wednesday's health bulletin, the authorities conducted 12,696 tests 17,815 the last 24 hours including 12,696 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 5,119 rapid antigen tests.

Delhi currently has 5,637 active cases, up from 5,006 the previous day. As many as 3,214 Covid patients are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported its fourth monkeypox case as a Nigerian citizen tested positive for the disease. The patient is a 31-year-old woman. The total number of monkeypox infections in India is now at nine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi news coronavirus
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP