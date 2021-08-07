Delhi's daily Covid-19 caseload rises to 72; city sees 1 new death due to virus

Delhi witnessed a rise in its daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as 72 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking its cumulative Covid-19 infection count to 1,436,695, a health department bulletin showed on Saturday. Daily deaths due to the viral disease fell to 1, while 22 new recoveries were logged in this period, the bulletin showed further.

On August 6, Delhi reported 44 new cases, five fatalities and 41 recoveries from the preceding 24-hour period.

According to Saturday's data, the Capital's cumulative recovery count has risen to 1,411,064 while the toll stands at 25,066. Meanwhile, there are 565 active infections in the city, increasing from 516 on Friday. Recoveries, deaths and active cases constitute 98.21%, 1.74% and 0.04% of the overall caseload respectively.

There was a rise in the test positivity rate as well, which stood at 0.10%, as against 0.06% in the previous 24-hour bulletin. Also, 73,681 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done till now to 24,155,020.