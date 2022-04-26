Delhi's fresh Covid infections rise to 1,204; daily positivity rate at 4.64%
Delhi continued to witness a high daily caseload of Covid-19, with as many as 1,204 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin showed on Tuesday. With this, the Capital’s cumulative infection tally has reached 1,877,091, including 26,169 related deaths of which one was a fresh fatality, as per the bulletin.
A day ago, there were 1,011 fresh infections, while the daily toll stood at one. On April 24, the new cases and deaths stood at 1,083 and one, respectively.
Meanwhile, Tuesday’s bulletin also showed that the city saw 863 more recoveries, pushing the total number of such cases to 1,846,414; the overall active caseload rose to 4,508 from 4,168 a day ago. The latest daily positivity rate was at 4.64 per cent, down from 6.42 per cent on April 25. Also, with as many as 25,963 more tests conducted for Covid-19, up significantly from 15,742 on Monday, a total of 37,705,789 tests have been conducted till now.
On the vaccination front, 62520 more vaccine doses were administered, taking their cumulative number to 33,245,663. The number of beneficiaries who have received their first dose is at 17,933,824, while the corresponding figure for those who are fully jabbed (two doses) is 14,652,450. The overall tally of beneficiaries who have received their booster shot is at 659,389.
In recent days, due to a rise in Delhi’s new infections, the state government has, once again, made wearing of masks in public places mandatory. Schools will continue to function, though necessary SOPs have been put in place.
Also Read | No masks for commuters in private cars: Delhi govt order
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual interaction with chief ministers to discuss the current pandemic situation in the country.
