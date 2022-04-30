Delhi's daily Covid tally dips slightly with 1,520 new cases
Delhi's single-day Covid case count witnessed a marginal decline on Saturday after 1,520 people tested positive for the virus as opposed to 1,607 on the preceding day, according to the health bulletin data. The national capital recorded one fresh fatality due to the virus, down from two reported on Friday. The cumulative Covid tally of Delhi, after today's additions, have reached 18,83,075, the bulletin data added.
The case positivity rate of Delhi also improved on Saturday, dropping to 5.10 per cent from Friday's 5.28 per cent. The total number of patients who recuperated from the virus touched 18,51,184 after 1,412 fresh recoveries were reported on Saturday. On Friday, as many as 1,246 new recoveries were recorded, the bulletin data revealed.
The number of patients admitted in hospitals, including the suspected cases of Covid-19, however, climbed in the last 24 hours. According to the bulletin data, a total of 154 patients are currently hospitalised, up from 148 the day before. Of these 154 patients, two are suspected to have contracted Covid-19. Among the remaining 152 confirmed Covid patients, 48 are in ICU and 49 are on oxygen support (including those on ventillator).
The national capital's active Covid-19 case count increased to 5,716 from 5,609 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin data showed.
-
Nitish inaugurates Bihar’s first grain- based ethanol plant at Purnia
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday unveiled state's first grain-based ethanol plant in Purnia and said it will benefit farmers, especially maize and paddy growers of Purnia and Kosi divisions comprising seven districts. State's industries minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said about 20 per cent ethanol could be blended into fuel, resulting in reduction of fuel prices in India. The plant, situated at Ganeshpur Parora, about 12 km from Purnia town, is spread over 15 acres of land.
-
Part of under-construction bridge on Ganga in Bihar caves in, probe ordered
A portion of the superstructure of under-construction mega bridge on the river Ganga in Bihar, linking Khagaria with Bhagalpur, caved in near Sultanganj Friday night allegedly under the impact of storm and rains that lashed the area, officials said. The four-lane bridge, located about 35 km west from Bhagalpur, is being built by SP Singla Constructions Limited for the Bihar Pul Nirman Nigam Limited at a cost of ₹1710.77 crore.
-
KTPS forms environmental surveillance committee to oversee pollution abatement
Mumbai: A day after the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board served MAHAGENCO's Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station with a show cause notice over failure to restore a 258-acre ash pond in nearby Nandgaon village, the chief engineer, KTPS, announced the creation of a 17-member Environment Surveillance Committee to oversee measures for abatement of pollution caused due to the plant's operations. The creation of the committee, according to Shripad Dharmadhikary of Manthan Adhyayan Kendra in Pune, is a positive move.
-
Call us BMC not MCGM, says civic body
Mumbai The Mumbai civic body has issued a circular, asking its officers to address the country's richest municipal corporation as BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and not Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, to avoid confusion. The general administration department of the BMC said that 16 years ago in 1996, Bombay became Mumbai and Greater Bombay was named BrihanMumbai. Hence, everyone should call it BMC instead of MCGM.
-
MRVC to conduct flood vulnerability and mitigation assessment on CR and WR
In a bid to prevent flooding of the railway tracks during monsoon, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation will undertake a flood vulnerability and mitigation assessment for Central and Western Railway lines. Locations including Nala Sopara on the Western Railway and Vikhroli - Kanjurmarg railway section on the Central Railway have recently been identified as new flood-prone locations.
