Delhi’s doorstep delivery project to add 300 services by March 2022

Delhi government is planning to expand the scale of its doorstep delivery of public services from 100 services currently to around 400 services by early next year. The government has issued a tender to hire an agency to provide manpower to help with deliveries and enable expansion of the project, said senior government officials and documents seen by HT.

“The government of Delhi is delivering 100 various services under the project (of) doorstep delivery of pubic services to its citizens at their doorsteps, and in future plans to add about 300 more services. For this purpose, an agency is required for providing field staff / mobile sahayaks,” said the tender document issued on October 22.

It mentioned that the government plans to open bids on November 22.

The project currently involves delivery of birth certificates, caste certificates, income certificates and drivers’ license among others. After expansion, it plans to include widow pension, financial assistance meant for construction workers under the Welfare Board, school leaving certificates, transfer certificates, and other documents, said a senior government official, adding: “By March 2022, the project should have 400 services -- covering all aspects of public dealing and governance.”

The project was launched in September 2018 with 30 public services such as delivery of caste certificates, marriage certificate, birth certificates, and drivers’ license. In 2019, the government added 70 more public services to the list, taking the total to 100. The government had plans to add more services in 2020 and 2021 but the Covid-19 pandemic turned out to be a major obstacle.

To avail the services one has to call the 1076 helpline.