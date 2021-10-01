Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Delhi’s east corporation to appoint single agency for bio-mining, reclamation

East Delhi Municipal Corporation spokesperson Rakesh Gupta said that a time period of 27 months has been fixed for the entire process
By HT correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Trucks dumping garbage at Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi. (HT Archive)

The standing committee of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has cleared the proposal on Thursday to appoint an agency for carrying out bio-mining of 50 lakh tons of legacy waste accumulated in Ghazipur landfill site. The agency, which will be selected after inviting open bids, will also be responsible for disposal of excavated material, reclamation of land and development of new engineered landfill facility on the same site.

EDMC spokesperson Rakesh Gupta said that a time period of 27 months has been fixed for the entire process. The dumpsite was established in 1984 and it is one of the major landfill sites in the country that has accumulated over 14 million tons of legacy waste. The landfill site is spreads over 70 acres of area.

