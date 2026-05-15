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Delhi’s first hydrogen shuttle service to link Metro, govt offices

Officials said the hydrogen-powered buses have a seating capacity of 35 passengers and are equipped with GPS tracking and CCTV cameras for real-time monitoring, safety and punctuality.

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:28 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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New Delhi: Starting Friday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will operationalise a two-bus shuttle service connecting key government offices in Central Vista to the Central Secretariat and the Seva Teerth metro stations, DMRC announced on Thursday.

The shuttle service will operate from Monday to Friday (excluding gazetted holidays) from 8:30am-12:30pm and 3:30pm-6:30pm.

Officials said the hydrogen-powered buses have a seating capacity of 35 passengers and are equipped with GPS tracking and CCTV cameras for real-time monitoring, safety, punctuality, and route adherence.

The shuttle service will operate from Monday to Friday (excluding gazetted holidays) from 8:30am-12:30pm and 3:30pm-6:30pm.

Delhi currently has no operational hydrogen-powered buses — making this a first for the Capital, officials said.

“The initiative aims to provide last-mile connectivity between the two metro stations and key government offices in the Central Vista, encouraging greater use of public transport among government officials and the public,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications, Delhi Metro.

Fare collection is facilitated through the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), UPI, and cash payment options, with stage-wise pricing of 10 and 15.

 
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