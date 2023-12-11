Delhi’s govt schools at par with the best: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said Delhi government schools have infrastructure comparable with any private school in the country, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government endevours to ensure that every child receives quality education. New Delhi,India-December 11,2023: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated newly constructed auditorium equipped with modern facilities at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence , in New Delhi at AICC, India on December 11, 2023.(HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Kejriwal was speaking at the inauguration of an auditorium at Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence in Civil Lines.

“The infrastructure developed within our government schools is unmatched even by private schools. The facilities children are receiving in government schools today are not available in the best private schools... The training given to teachers in government schools, sending principals for training to countries like the USA, Europe, Singapore, and elsewhere, sending teachers for IIM training... I don’t think any private school is spending this much on training their teachers and principals. Delhi has the best private schools in the country, how many of them teach foreign languages to their students? I don’t think there are many,” said the chief minister.

The auditorium is fully air-conditioned and has a floor area of 416 square metres with a seating capacity of 335. A VRV air-conditioning system has been installed in a bid to save energy. It also has a green room, medical room, adjoining washrooms and store facilities. The push-back chairs are installed in theatre style.

The new speaker system, a stage monitoring system, a wireless presentation system, a multimedia podium, and screens are some of the key features of the auditorium, which can be managed from the centralised control room. There is also a conference hall with a floor area of 161 square metres for meetings and workshops.

The School of Specialized Excellence currently has 221 students from the first batches of classes 9 and 10, along with 237 students enrolled in classes 10, 11, and 12 of Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas.

A total of 133 students have opted to study German and Spanish language at the school. From the next session (2024-25), another specialisation — performing and visual arts — will be introduced, a government official said.