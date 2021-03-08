Delhi's GSDP contracts by 3.9 pc to ₹7.9 lakh crore in FY 21: Economic Survey
The advance estimates show Delhi's gross state domestic product (GSDP) at current prices during 2020-21 at ₹798,310 crore, marking a contraction of 3.92 per cent over the previous year, the Economic Survey showed on Monday.
The GSDP at current prices increased by about 45 per cent in the last six years -- from ₹550,804 crore in 2015-16 to ₹798,310 crore in the current financial year, according to the survey presented by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
The per capita income at current prices is estimated at ₹354,004 against per capita income of ₹127,768 at the national level, which makes Delhi's per capita almost three times the national average.
The state has maintained its consistent revenue surplus which was ₹7,499 crore during 2019-20 as compared to ₹6,261 crore during 2018-19, the survey showed.
There is a fiscal deficit of ₹3,227.79 crore during 2019-20 as compared to ₹1,489.38 crore in 2018-19 which is 0.39 per cent of GSDP as compared to 0.2 per cent during 2018-19.
According to the survey, the state provided a budget allocation of 74.77 per cent for social service sectors under schemes or projects.
The education sector remained to be on the top with a maximum share allocation of 23.83 per cent. The state government has a total of 1,230 government and government-aided schools.
The gender gap in literacy in Delhi has declined moderately over the years from 12.62 per cent in 2001 to 10.1 per cent in 2011. The happiness curriculum has been implemented in all government schools and approximately 7.95 lakh students have been benefitted during 2019-20.
The education sector was followed by transport with a budget allocation of 14.67 per cent, medical and public health sector with 13.39 per cent share, social security and welfare with 13.11 per cent budget allocation, housing and urban development with 12.62 per cent and water supply and sanitation with 12.62 per cent share allocation.
Under the scheme Business Reform Action Plan, Delhi has ranked 12th in 2019 among all states and union territories.
According to the survey, peak demand for electricity increased from 5,846 MW in 2015-16 to 7,409 MW in 2019-20.
The per capita expenditure on health in Delhi increased from ₹1,996 in 2014-15 to ₹3,029 in 2019-20.
The state government is implementing a four-tier health care infrastructure model having Mohalla clinics and polyclinics at tier-one and tier-two for providing primary and secondary health care services.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All-women team takes charge of traffic control operations at Delhi's IGI airport
- AAI tweeted video with along with a post that read, “AAI derives its strength from its women workforce. Maintaining individuality, these invincible women go beyond & above their call of duty to serve the nation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Metro: Entry, exit closed from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House encounter: Court pronounces Ariz Khan guilty of killing Delhi cop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of road accidents in Delhi dropped in 2020: Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entry, exit at several Delhi metro stations on green line shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi AQI in moderate category, no improvement likely till tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House encounter: Delhi court to pronounce verdict on Ariz Khan’s role
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With theme of 'patriotism', Delhi govt to table budget on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi among top 3 states with most ‘contaminated sites’
- The CPCB report released on Sunday said that there are over 112 sites in India that are contaminated by toxic and hazardous substances.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic phase of Covid-19 is over: Jain
- An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP smells a scam in Rani Jhansi flyover delay; baseless, charge, says BJP
- The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and hit back, saying that the AAP should answer why the construction of the Signature bridge in north-east Delhi faced delays.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shots will stay free at all Delhi govt hospitals
- Appropriate allocation of funds in this regard will be made in the upcoming Delhi budget that is likely to be presented this week, he added .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian water gun manufacturers giving China a run for its money
- In February that year, just before Holi, he went back to the Sadar Bazar trader with the water gun he had produced and also the Chinese one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animal-friendly Ridge with no barbed fences
- Experts said such initiatives will ensure that the only continuous green space in the national capital is preserved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox