Delhi's Hauz Rani blaze: Owner’s two other B&Bs flouted same rules

Two other accommodation facilities owned by Lovkesh Bajaj – the owner of Flourish Stay, the Hauz Rani bed-and-breakfast (B&B) where a fire claimed 21 lives – on the same street appear to have been operating in violation of the very rules that investigators have said were flouted at the gutted property.

Following the deadly blaze at Flourish Stay, both other properties of the owner have now since sealed by authorities. (HT )

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Visits by HT and police probe have found that both establishments – Flourish Inn and Green Residency – were functioning as full-fledged hotels with 25 and 18 rooms respectively, despite being registered under Delhi government’s B&B scheme, which permits a maximum of six guest rooms and requires the owner to reside on the premises.

Following the deadly blaze at Flourish Stay, both properties have now since sealed by authorities.

Also read: Delhi fires turned 4 times deadlier in a decade: DFS data

Documents and certificates displayed at the establishments show that Flourish Inn and Green Residency were registered under the Delhi government’s tourism department as B&B units. Yet investigators found that Flourish Inn was operating 25 rooms while Green Residency had at least 18 rooms.

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{{^usCountry}} The findings mirror those at Flourish Stay, which was licensed for six rooms but was operating at least 26 rooms when the fire broke out on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The findings mirror those at Flourish Stay, which was licensed for six rooms but was operating at least 26 rooms when the fire broke out on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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HT was able to inspect Flourish Inn and found five rooms in the basement, six each on the first, second and third floors, and two more rooms on the fourth floor, taking the total to 25.

Also read: Delhi B&B fire: 16 bodies handed over, 2 to go

At Green Residency, reporters were allowed access only to the reception and basement. However, investigators involved in the probe said the building contained at least 18 rooms spread across multiple floors.

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Registration documents displayed at Green Residency show that the property was granted registration under the Silver Category of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Incredible India) Bed & Breakfast Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2007.

The registration order, dated April 23, 2024, identifies one Ray Dileep as the owner and clearly permits only six rooms — three on the first floor and three on the second floor. The document states that the applicant was residing at the premises with family at the time of inspection, a requirement under the B&B policy.

Also read: Hauz Rani fire aftermath: Govt to empower DMs to punish negligent officials

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Police, however, said the property was operating far beyond those limits. “The premises had approximately 18 rooms spread across four floors and the basement,” a senior officer said.

A similar pattern emerged at Flourish Inn. Certificates displayed at the property identify Shrinarayan Sah as the owner and show that the establishment too was granted permission for only six rooms under the B&B scheme.

Investigators suspect that the names Ray Dileep and Shrinarayan Sah appearing on the licences may have been used as part of a larger arrangement. “It is the same pattern that was followed at the other properties as well. The buildings were owned by Bajaj but licences were obtained in the names of managers or associates. We are examining the ownership and operational structure of all these establishments,” a senior police officer said.

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According to investigators, Bajaj purchased Flourish Inn in 2021 when it was a two-storey building. Between 2021 and 2023, rooms were rented out before the property was extensively renovated and obtained a B&B licence in April 2024.

Police said Green Residency was acquired around three years later, allegedly with three other individuals. Investigators are examining ownership records and financial transactions related to the property.

Residents said the three establishments had long operated as commercial hotels catering primarily to patients and attendants visiting a major private hospital located nearby.

Naveen Soni, 71, who lives in the area, said such operations were commonplace. “Many of these hotels in Hauz Rani are running under the garb of B&Bs. Everyone knows how they operate. There are no meaningful inspections or safety checks. Action happens only after people die,” he said.

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The revelations have intensified scrutiny of Delhi’s B&B licensing regime and raised fresh questions about how establishments operating several times beyond their sanctioned capacity were able to function openly for years. On Friday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a sealing drive in the area, shutting multiple B&B establishments as part of a wider crackdown following the tragedy.

The fire at Flourish Stay killed at least 21 people, including 11 foreign nationals, and exposed a series of alleged violations, including unauthorised expansion, absence of fire clearances and operation far beyond the limits permitted under its licence.