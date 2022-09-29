Delhi’s IGI airport ready to support 5G services, says operator

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the airport operator at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, on Thursday said the airport was ready to support 5G services, adding that passengers will be able to utilise the high-speed mobile service at Terminal 3 (T3) and its surrounding areas as soon as it is rolled out by telecom service providers (TSPs).

According to DIAL, passengers with a 5G-enabled mobile phone and SIM card and will be able to experience better signal strength, seamless connectivity, negligible latency and faster data speed at the domestic departures pier and international arrival baggage area of T3, as well as avail of its services between the T3 Arrivals and multi-level car parking area.

“Currently, a few of the TSPs have enabled their network to facilitate 5G service for their customers and we expect other TSPs to connect in the next few weeks,” said a DIAL spokesperson.

In addition to the airport premises, 5G network will also be available at the GMR square in Aerocity. The deployment of 5G across the remaining parts of the airport will be covered in a phased manner, DIAL officials said.

Through 5G, passengers will be able to enjoy data at speeds 20 times faster than the presently available Wi-Fi system in place, and over 50 times faster than the existing data communication network.

“The 5G network would allow passengers quicker downloads, zero buffering during streaming, seamless execution of resource-intense applications like 3D Gaming, Virtual reality experience, extremely high-density connectivity, and extremely deep coverage in all areas,” the spokesperson said.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “To enhance their experience at the airport, we have built our own 5G infrastructure. The 5G network offers a faster speed and lower latency. At the airport, this feature of the next-generation mobile technology will help improve connection density and enhance passengers’ experience.”