Delhi’s minimum temp rises by 3° today, rain likely: IMD

As minimum temperature in the national Capital rose by nearly three degrees on Wednesday, the city is likely to experience rain. Minimum temperature is expected to be around 9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The minimum temperature in the city on Tuesday rose to 6.2°C, as against 5.3°C on Monday.

A western disturbance is likely to bring light rain to the city. The temperature is likely to dip after the western disturbance moves away, experts said.

“The maximum temperature has gone up due to an approaching western disturbance. This is the highest temperature recorded since December. There is a change in wind direction due to the western disturbance. Winds are variable blowing over land and not bringing cold air from the hills. The wind speed is also low during the day,” said Kuldeep Srivastava of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius from February 5 when the disturbance moves away,” said Srivastava.

An induced cyclonic circulation lying over central Pakistan and adjoining west Rajasthan is likely to affect the weather over northwest India and the western Himalayan region from Tuesday night, the weather body said in a statement.

“The confluence of southwesterlies in association with the western disturbance and lower level southeasterlies is very likely over the plains of northwest and adjoining areas of central India from February 3 to 5,” it added.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light to moderate rainfall or snow with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail is likely to occur over the western Himalayan region till February 5.

Heavy rainfall or snowfall is also expected to take place over Jammu and Kashmir on February 3 and 4, and over Himachal Pradesh on February 4.

“Light to moderate rain is likely over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on February 4 and over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on February 4 and 5,” Srivastava said.

Meanwhile, air quality remained in the “very poor” category with the hourly Air Quality Index at 356 Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, it was 364.