Delhi’s minimum temperature at 8.9°C on third day of dense fog

The Capital spent yet another day in grey, foggy conditions with daytime peak temperature on Saturday reaching just 15.2°C and low in the early hours settling at 8.9°C, but weather scientists said relief might at last be round the corner. People sit around a bonfire in Khanpur on Saturday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

While these numbers — recorded at the base station Safdarjung — did not meet the criteria of a “cold day” classification for the city, other parts were colder, such as Lodhi Road, where a maximum of 15°C was five notches below normal for this time of the year, qualifying it to be called a cold day.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: Delhi schools to have extended winter vacation till January 10 due to cold weather

In what may be of some relief, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted temperatures to rise over the next two days, with an approaching western disturbance likely to bring light rain on Tuesday. Cold day conditions should also abate by Sunday, officials said on Saturday.

IMD data showed stations such as Mayur Vihar (13.8°C), Jafarpur (14.0°C) and Narela (14.6°C) were colder than Safdarjung, but officials added these were automatic weather stations that did not have a long-term “normal” defined, and thus did not officially record a “cold day”.

IMD classifies it as a “cold day” when the maximum temperature drops below normal by 4.5°C or more, with the minimum temperature also being below 10°C. It is a “severe cold day” when the maximum temperature drops below normal by 6.5°C or more. “Dense fog still persists at the upper levels, but parts of Delhi saw brief sunlight on Saturday. As a western disturbance approaches over the next 48 hours, the maximum will rise further as this fog layer will weaken,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD scientist, stating the maximum at most stations should rise by 1-2 degrees over the next 48 hours.

The city has spent most of its days since December 30 in conditions similar to Saturday’s. The coldest daytime temperature yet was on Thursday when the maximum temperature was just 12.5°C, seven degrees below normal, making it a severely cold day.

The approaching western disturbance is forecast to bring drizzle to light rain across Delhi NCR on Tuesday but sunshine is expected only after January 11.

In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low of 8.9°C on Saturday morning, which was two degrees above normal. Forecasts show the maximum should hover around 16°C over the next two days, with the minimum to be at 7-8°C.

Meanwhile, the air quality index was recorded at 320 (very poor).