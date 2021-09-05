Delhi’s monsoon trend this year is ‘peculiar’: IMD scientist

As Delhi is likely to witness more rainfall in the coming days, a scientist of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has termed this year’s monsoon trend in the national capital as ‘peculiar’.

Talking to news agency ANI, Dr RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD, said, “In June, there was a rainfall deficit. However, in July it was comparatively more. In August, it reduced. But in September, we witnessed record-breaking rainfall [so far].”

Delhi has already (till September 4) received 79 per cent surplus rain as against the normal monsoon rain of 552.6mm, IMD data showed. Before 2021, Delhi had received severe rainfall in 2018 and 2013 with 770.6mm and 876mm, respectively. The highest rainfall activity witnessed by the national capital was in 2010 when it received 1031.5mm rain. However, the catch is these data were recorded between June 1 and September 30 and, this year, Delhi has already received 988.4mm rain.

Jenamani, however, said that in 2010, the rainfall was much more than 2021’s record rainfall activity. “If we consider rainfall after 2011, 2021 had the highest rainfall. Perhaps, September is yet to end. We are not seeing monsoon withdrawal in the near future,” he told ANI.

He also pointed out that the effects of climate change are the reason behind instances of “intense and heavy rainfall in a short span of time” seeing a rise. “This year, this trend is clearly visible in Delhi. [The] maximum rainfall of this season has been contributed by intense rain spells,” Jenamani said.

Meanwhile, he predicted that a light spell of rain will commence in the national capital on the morning of September 6 or 7. The IMD scientist, however, informed that the spell will not be a downpour that was seen on September 1 and 2, and will instead be “light showers.” “On September 7 and 8, moderate rainfall has been predicted. This trend will continue till September 9,” Jenamani added to ANI.

The scientist said that a new rain spell will begin on September 10, which may have heavy rainfall. He added that there is no orange alert issued in the national capital till September 9 and that drizzling will continue with no increase in the temperatures.

According to IMD data, Delhi had a rainfall deficit of 46 per cent till July 16. But, a series of heavy spells of rain in July caused the monthly rainfall activity to end at a surplus of 141 per cent. This continued in August where rainfall shifted between a monthly deficit of 60 per cent to a surplus of 11 per cent – only to end with a deficit of 13 per cent. Therefore, in August, Delhi received 214.5mm of rainfall as opposed to the 247.7mm it typically sees in a month.