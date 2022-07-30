Delhi's old liquor policy from August 1: How Delhiites will be impacted

Amid the ongoing tussle with the Centre over the new excise policy in Delhi, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced that the AAP government has decided to withdraw it, for the time being, and directed the sale of liquor only through government-run vends.

The move means 468 private liquor shops operating in the city will be shut from August 1 as the term of their licences and that of the new excise policy expires on July 31.

Delhi's new liquor policy ran into a big controversy after lieutenant governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry into its formulation and implementation a report by chief secretary Naresh Kumar. Kumar along with the BJP government has been accusing the government of irregularities and corruption in its implementation.

Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, holding Sisodia, in charge of the excise department, accountable.

With the re-implementation of the old liquor policy, four Delhi government agencies, including Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), will sell liquor along with private operators.

What is Delhi's old liquor policy?

> Delhi had 864 liquor shops, including 475 run by the four government agencies, and 389 by private players.

> Under this regime, Delhi observed 21 dry days while in a new regime the liquor shops used to be shut for three days only.

> There was no minimum area required to open liquor shops.

> No discounts were offered in the old liquor regime in Delhi.

What is Delhi's new liquor policy?

> Implemented on November 16, 2021, the new liquor policy changed the way liquor was sold in the city with the government withdrawing from the business and allowing private operators to run the shops.

> Under the new liquor policy, the city was divided into 32 zones, and firms were invited to bid on the zones.

> For the first time, the Delhi government allowed shops to offer discounts to retail customers and reduced the number of dry days to three from 21.

> This policy also had a provision for home delivery of liquor and lowered the drinking age from 25 to 21, but these were not implemented.

(With inputs from Live Mint)

