Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's oxygen requirement down, told Centre to redirect surplus quota to other states: Manish Sisodia
delhi news

Delhi's oxygen requirement down, told Centre to redirect surplus quota to other states: Manish Sisodia

Delhi recorded 10,400 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and the positivity rate went down to 14 per cent, Manish Sisodia said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the city's Covid-19 situation was improving.(ANI)

Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the city's requirement of oxygen has gone down from 700 metric tonnes to 582 metric tonnes per day and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has asked Centre to give the surplus quota to other states. "Delhi needs an average of 582 metric tonnes of oxygen now, as against the 700 MT it needed when the Covid cases had peaked. We have told Centre to give the extra oxygen from Delhi's quota to other states," he said, according to news agency PTI.

