Delhi’s per capita income grew by 14.18% in 2022-23: Economic Survey

Delhi’s per capita income grew by 14.18% at current prices in 2022-23 to ₹444768 compared to ₹389529 during 2021-22 as the economic activity recovered faster than nationally past the pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels, according to Economic Survey tabled in the assembly on Monday. Finance minister Kailash Gahlot tabled in the survey in the assembly. (Twitter)

The per capita income in the capital has always been around 2.6 times higher compared to the national average both at current and constant prices.

The report, which finance minister Kailash Gahlot tabled, said Delhi has maintained its consistent revenue surplus. “...it increased to 3270 crore during 2021-22 (provisional) as compared to 1450 crore in 2020-21.”

Delhi’s revenue surplus was 0.36% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2021-22 and 0.73% in 2022-23, said the report.

The advance estimate of GSDP of Delhi at current prices in 2022-23 is likely to attain a level of ₹1043759 crore, a growth of 15.38% over 2021-22, the survey said.

The tax collection registered a 36% growth in 2021-22 (provisional) compared to the negative growth of 19.53% in 2020-21 due to the pandemic. The survey said all components of tax revenue positively increased in 2021-22.

The real GSDP of Delhi recovered sharply with a growth of 9.14% and 9.18% in 2021-22 and 2022-23 on the back of the inherent strength of the economy, the survey said.

It added the advance estimate of GSDP at constant prices in 2022-23 was ₹652649 crore, showing a 9.18% growth over 2021-22.

The service sector was predominant in the economy with an 84.84% contribution to gross value added (at current prices) in 2022-23 followed by the secondary sector (12.53%) and the primary sector (2.63%).