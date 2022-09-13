Delhi’s plantation target hiked from 3.5 million saplings to 4.28 million saplings
Gopal Rai said the second phase of the tree plantation drive in Delhi will commence from October 15, and announced an anti-waste campaign in the Capital from September 14 to October 14 to tackle open-waste burning and accumulation of garbage in the open
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the state government had revised its annual plantation target from around 3.5 million saplings to 4.28 million saplings, adding the government had already met 96% of its original target by planting around 3.38 million saplings so far.
In a press conference held on Tuesday, Rai said the second phase of the tree plantation drive in Delhi will commence from October 15, and announced an anti-waste campaign in the Capital from September 14 to October 14 to tackle open-waste burning and accumulation of garbage in the open.
“We had set a target of planting 3.5 million saplings by March next year. Of this, 3.38 million saplings have already been planted. Riding on the success of the tree plantation drive, the Delhi government has increased this year’s target from 3.5 million to 4.28 million saplings,” said Rai on Tuesday, adding instructions had already been issued to the forest department to conduct random checks of the saplings planted by all greening agencies in Delhi so far.
“The Delhi government will start the second phase of the tree plantation campaign from October 15 and all the departments will conduct third-party audits of the plantation,” Rai added.
The minister said the government had identified 15 key focus areas, based on which it will be preparing its own winter action plan against air pollution, stating tree plantation and greening was one of the 15 points.
“One important point of these 15 points is tree plantation. During his election campaign, Arvind Kejriwal had guaranteed that our government will plant 20 million plants in the next five years to increase green coverage in Delhi,” he added.
Earlier in the day, Rai announced an anti-waste campaign in Delhi for a month from September 14 onwards, targeting the Bharatiya Jnata Party-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi by alleging inaction in lifting Delhi’s waste.
“The Aam Aadmi Party will launch an ‘anti-waste campaign’ across Delhi from September 14 to October 14. The BJP will either have to remove Delhi’s garbage or itself from the Delhi MCD,” he had tweeted.
-
All talukas report above normal rainfall in Pune district
With monsoon in its last leg, all talukas in Pune district are now reporting above normal rainfall. Southwest monsoon is likely to be active till the end of this week as per India Meteorological Department. As per the weather department, Pune district has reported 38 per cent excess rainfall. From June 1 till September 13, the district has reported 1158.6 mm rainfall. “There are no alerts for Vidarbha and Marathwada as of now,” said head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi.
-
Girl dies after iron gate falls on her in north-east Delhi
An 11-year-old schoolgirl died after the iron gate of a BSES office in northeast Delhi fell on Dolly's' while she was returning home from a Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school on Monday afternoon, police said. The Class 6 student, identified by her first name Dolly, was returning home with two of her schoolmates when the gate of the Khajoori Khas BSES office fell on her. The other two girls escaped unhurt.
-
Only 0.3 million get precaution dose under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Pune district
As per the data furnished by the state health department, despite Covid vaccine awareness, only three lakh of the 590,000 due precaution doses were administered during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav vaccination drive which began on July 15. Out of the 1,500,000 due second doses, only 59,000 were administered, stated the data. In a bid to increase vaccination the Centre announced free booster doses for 75 days starting from July 15, under this campaign.
-
School bus driver rapes nursery student in Bhopal, accused's house razed
The Bhopal district administration has demolished the “illegal” house of a bus driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a three-and-a-half-year-old nursery student on a bus of a prominent private school in the city while she was returning home. Reportedly, the incident took place on September 8, in the Madhya Pradesh capital when the girl was raped by a bus driver in the presence of a woman attendant.
-
Navlakha files fresh plea for mosquito net
Mumbai Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, has renewed Navlakha's' plea for a mosquito net before the special National Investigation Agency court. This is his second such plea for the mosquito net; the previous plea was rejected by the court on July 7, after the prison authority objected to its use for safety reasons and took it away.
