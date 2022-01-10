Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi's restaurants, bars to stay shut amid Covid spread, takeaways allowed

It was also decided at the DDMA meeting to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone, in Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal said.
Representational image.
Updated on Jan 10, 2022 07:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

All restaurants and bars will remain closed in Delhi in view of the latest resurgence of Covid-19. However, the take-away facility will continue to remain operational. The decision was taken at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.

It was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone, the LG said.

Officers were advised to strictly ensure wearing of masks and adherence to social distancing by citizens in market places and public areas to break the chain of transmission.

The DDMA meeting was attended by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog’s Dr VK Paul, ICMR head Dr Balram Bhargav and AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria.

Earlier in the day, it was reported the DDMA had decided against imposing a sweeping lockdown in the Capital amid rising Covid-19 cases, but some additional restrictions could kick in without causing any “disadvantage” to the public.

Delhi reported a slight drop in Covid cases with 19,166 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. The capital registered 17 new deaths and 14,076 recoveries. The active caseload now stood at 65,806 with a positivity rate at 

Topics
delhi news covid-19 outbreak
