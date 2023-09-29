Delhi’s Roshanara Club building sealed by DDA

The officials of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday sealed the Roshanara Club at Shakti Nagar in north Delhi and declared its possession.

Established in 1922, the club is one of the oldest clubs in Delhi. (Roshanara Club)

The club officials alleged that the sealing was done despite a stay from the high court till October 6.

Rajan Manchanda, general secretary, said that the club had a lease duration of 90 years.

“We had two leases, one from 1922 and another from 1928, in every 30 years they used to get renewed. Our first lease came to an end in 2012, after which we had proper communication with the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), in which we requested the ministry to extend its time duration. Accordingly, we got an extension for six months. Another lease ended in 2018, after which the MoHUA sent us a letter mentioning that the government will make a policy so we will be treated accordingly,” he said.

He further said that nearly six months ago, the club got a notice from the DDA to vacate it.

“We reached out to the high court and got protection from it saying that the lower court will take a decision on it. Our application in the lower court, however, was dismissed. I believe that we have got a stay order from the High Court till October 6. Suddenly around 5:30am on Friday, DDA officials came here to take possession and seal the club, he added.

When contacted, a senior DDA official said that sealing has been made in accordance with the law.

“There is no illegality in it and the matter is in the cognisance of the court,” he said, on condition of anonymity.

