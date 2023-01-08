Delhi's Safdarjung shivers at 1.9 degrees, 20 flights and 42 trains delayed | Top weather updates

The national capital continues to witness severe cold and fog conditions as Delhi woke up to a thick layer of fog on Sunday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert stating: “Dense fog and a cold wave is likely at a few places today and cold day conditions to prevail at isolated places”.

Delhi's Safdarjung saw a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, Aya Nagar recorded 2.6 degree Celsius, Lodhi Road recorded 2.8 degree Celsius, while Palam saw a temperature of 5.2 degrees The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 17 degree Celsius, according to the IMD.

“Cold to severe cold day conditions at most places and dense to very dense fog at many places. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West UP,” the IMD wrote in its forecast.

Meanwhile, several flights and trains have been canceled due to dense fog conditions.

Around 20 flights have been delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) till 1 pm due to weather conditions, and other operational issues, reported news agency ANI citing an official. “There was no flight diversion reported till 6 am,” the official added.

On Saturday, the IGIA issued an advisory and launched procedures in view of the low visibility conditions. The airport requested the passengers to contact the concerned airline for the latest information about their flight status.

Meanwhile, a total of 42 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog on Sunday, reported the Northern Railways.

A passenger told ANI: “I came from Bihar's Patna and my train reached late by 2-3 hours due to fog.”

Earlier on Saturday, the IMD said that the cold wave and cold day conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next two days. “Dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during the next 48 hours and decrease and distribute thereafter," the weather department said.

It also added that minimum temperatures are likely to rise by about 2 degrees Celsius over many parts of the plains of Northwest India after two days. No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over east India during the next three days and a rise of about 2-3°C thereafter, IMD said.

(With inputs from agencies)

