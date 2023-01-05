Home / Cities / Delhi News / Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and adjacent areas, epicentre Afghanistan

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and adjacent areas, epicentre Afghanistan

delhi news
Updated on Jan 05, 2023 08:39 PM IST

Some on social media claimed that the earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan and northern India, including New Delhi.

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and adjacent areas.
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and adjacent areas on Thursday. New agency Reuters reported, citing the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

The quake struck at a depth of 189 km, GFZ said.

Strong shaking was felt in the Afghan capital Kabul, while the quake was also felt in Islamabad, parts of northwestern Pakistan and in New Delhi, Reuters witnesses in each location said.

No report of any casualty or damage has come forth yet.

In early hours of Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Earlier on November 12, earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi-NCR. According to the NCS, the magnitude of the November 12 earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter scale that occurred in Nepal, at 7:57pm. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS said.

