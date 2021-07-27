Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s Saket Metro station closed due to waterlogging
delhi news

Delhi’s Saket Metro station closed due to waterlogging

While the station has been closed for commuters, DMRC officials said that operations on the Yellow line (Samaypur Badli -HUDA city centre) have not been affected
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Representational image. (Hindustan Times)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed the entry to Saket Metro station on Tuesday afternoon due to waterlogging at the underground station after incessant rainfall in several parts of the Capital.

While the station has been closed for commuters, DMRC officials said that operations on the Yellow line (Samaypur Badli -HUDA city centre) have not been affected.

DMRC tweeted, “Service Update Trains are currently not stopping at Saket Metro station. Entry/exit gates have been closed due to waterlogging. Services otherwise normal on entire Yellow Line.”

Also Read | Covid-19 Unlock: Queues persist in Delhi Metro after eased seating norms

The closing of the station led to chaos outside the gates. Several commuters posted photographs of the situation outside the Metro station. There was massive waterlogging reported in the area outside the station as well.

DMRC officials said that no other station on the Yellow Line is closed as of now. It will take some time before entry and exit will be allowed at the station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo meets human friend after 10 months, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Sachin Tendulkar shares clip of man playing carrom with feet. Watch

Niharika NM, Ruhee Dosani reminisce their ‘bachpan ka pyar’ in funny clip

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Aadhaar card
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP