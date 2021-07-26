Covid-19 Unlock: Queues persist in Delhi Metro after eased seating norms

Metres-long queues outside Metro stations in the national capital continued on Monday, even as passengers were allowed to occupy all seats on the crucial public transit service after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) relaxed its curbs on the number of commuters inside coaches amid an ease in the city’s Covid-19 caseload.

However, Metro officials said they noted some instances of passengers standing inside coaches, which is still not allowed, adding that this was likely due to a lack of awareness among commuters, as they stepped up announcements inside stations relaying the new rules.

Rajeev Kumar (40), a commuter who boarded the Metro from Shaheed Sthal station on the Red Line, said that the situation at the station was not as bad as it was before the seating norms were eased. “After a year, the Metro has finally lifted the cap on seats. Gates that were earlier closed have also been opened. Due to this, more people might have opted for the Metro in the morning. I didn’t find a long queue in the morning though. Otherwise, one had to wait anywhere between 30-60minutes daily to enter the metro station,” said Kumar.

He added that many people were unaware of the update regarding the seating capacity. “Some people are standing because they may not be aware of the rules. In the morning, since many people were standing, the driver announced that passengers were allowed to occupy all seats. Regular announcements should be made to inform commuters,” said Kumar.

DDMA on Saturday allowed the Delhi Metro and public buses to operate with 100% seating capacity from Monday, and also allowed multiplexes, spas, swimming pools, auditoriums and entertainment parks to reopen in the Capital.

Shubham Singh (24) who boarded a train for Kashmere Gate from Kalkaji Mandir on the Violet Line said the social distancing labels were not removed from seats, which added to the confusion on the first day of the eased rules. “Since the sticker on the seat still reads ‘Do Not Sit Here’, my friend didn’t occupy the seat next to me. I wasn’t aware that one could occupy all the seats in the coach” he said.

His friend Mayank Yadav, 23, said, “People have kept their bags on alternative seats. Since one couldn’t sit next to each other until yesterday [Sunday], I assumed that that the rule was in place. If all seats can be used by commuters, authorities should remove these stickers. People look at the sticker and don’t occupy an empty seat, fearing that a fine will be imposed,” said Yadav.

Meena Gupta, 45, who boarded a metro from Badarpur on the Violet Line, said that the station was crowded in the morning. “The footfall might have increased because have lifted the seating restrictions. I couldn’t get a seat and the coach was crowded,” she said.

Like most days, long queues were seen outside major stations like Rajiv Chowk and Janpath. A S Singh, a government employee, said that the new guidelines had not made any difference to the queues.

“People continue to stand while travelling. Queues continue as before too. The metro authorities shouldn’t allow so many people. Amid covid, so many people queuing up with scant physical distancing is risky,” said Singh, while waiting outside Janpath metro station.

Vishnhu Pada, a 30-year-old working professional, who boards the metro from MG metro station on the yellow line, attributed the crowding and daily queues to decreased frequency of trains. “The frequency of trains has reduced. One has to wait for at least 5 minutes to board the next metro. Metro authorities should increase the frequency if they want to resolve the issue of crowding,” said Pada.

Niranjas Das, 67, another commuter, said that while the metro was less crowded, he had to stand in a queue. “The metro was a little lesser crowded today in comparison with other days. However, one ends up standing in the queue during the evening hours. Be it Barakhamba or Janpath or Rajiv Chowk station, there is always a queue,” said Das.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that around 1.75 million passenger journeys were recorded till 8pm on Monday, up from a daily average of around 1.6 million passenger journeys after Metro services resumed on June 7 after the lockdown till Sunday evening.

Further, on Monday, DMRC said it de-boarded 432 passengers and penalised 159.

In a statement on Monday, DMRC said it came across some social media posts where people were seen standing inside the train.

“In this regard, it is to mention that today is the very first day of the revised guidelines and many people are still not fully aware of the fact that the Metro is offering only 1/5th (20%) of its passenger capacity in a train and not 100% as is the general impression which has been created in the past couple of days through various reports. Some people are still under the impression that alternate seats are not to be occupied and preferred to stand during travel causing such a temporary situation in certain trains in some sections,” said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, on Monday.