Delhi’s Sarita Vihar flyover repair work postponed; No traffic snarls for now

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) on Wednesday decided to postpone the repair work on Sarita Vihar flyover by at least a week- a move that comes as a temporary relief to thousands of daily commuters as the work was expected to trigger snarls along the busy Mathura Road in the national Capital. The decision comes as a relief to thousands of daily commuters as the partial road closure was expected to trigger snarls along the busy Mathura road. (File)

On Tuesday, the department announced the partial closure of Sarita Vihar flyover on Mathura Road for 50 days in four phases for repairing expansion joints and concrete slabs.

However, the PWD on Wednesday announced that there will be no traffic diversion for at least a week till the repair work begins. The move comes as a relief particulary to the residents of Badarpur, Jaitpur, Kalindi Kunj and New Friends Colony.

“There is a procedural delay, and some permissions are pending within the department. Once this is done, we will start work after a week,” said a PWD official aware of the development.

“We were only informed this morning that the process is delayed. We will provide support once the PWD is ready for work and they inform again,” said a senior Delhi traffic police officer.

PWD officials said that while the carriageway from Ashram to Badarpur will be shut for the first 25 days, the opposite carriageway will be taken up in the next phase.

For the repair of the four-lane flyover, one lane will be taken up at one time in four phases to ensure minimum traffic concerns.

“There are seven parallel expansion joints along the flyover that need to be replaced. So, 28 such metal plates will be replaced, seven in each lane,” said the PWD official.

The announcement comes three months after the two-month-long massive traffic chaos on Mathura Road and its adjoining stretches due to work on the Ashram flyover extension.