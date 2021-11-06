Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi's south body opens 15-bed dengue treatment facility
delhi news

Delhi's south body opens 15-bed dengue treatment facility

The dengue centre will have an intensive care unit (ICU) support to ensure treatment to all patients.
(File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 04:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has set up a 15-bed dengue treatment facility at the Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital on Friday, the civic body spokesperson said, adding that the facility will have intensive care unit support and will be available round the clock to patients suffering from vector-borne diseases.

“In order to ensure treatment to patients, additional manpower, including junior residents and senior residents, have been hired while other staff members have been pooled in from various centres of the SDMC. Patients requiring treatment from a higher centre will be referred to the nearby DDU Hospital, as the Tilak Nagar facility is linked to the hospital,” SDMC said in a statement.

Delhi has reported 1,537 dengue cases and six deaths till October 30 this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dengue in delhi
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP