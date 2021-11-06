Delhi's south body opens 15-bed dengue treatment facility

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has set up a 15-bed dengue treatment facility at the Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital on Friday, the civic body spokesperson said, adding that the facility will have intensive care unit support and will be available round the clock to patients suffering from vector-borne diseases.

“In order to ensure treatment to patients, additional manpower, including junior residents and senior residents, have been hired while other staff members have been pooled in from various centres of the SDMC. Patients requiring treatment from a higher centre will be referred to the nearby DDU Hospital, as the Tilak Nagar facility is linked to the hospital,” SDMC said in a statement.

Delhi has reported 1,537 dengue cases and six deaths till October 30 this year.

