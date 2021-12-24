Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s south civic body opens ICU ward in Tilak Nagar facility
Delhi’s south civic body opens ICU ward in Tilak Nagar facility

Standing Committee Chairman Col. (retd.) B K Oberoi said that the corporation is improving health services and infrastructure in view of possible third wave of Covid-19 and the agency is trying to provide proper medical services to the citizens
The 10-bedded ICU ward is equipped with ventilators, oxygen plant and other lifesaving equipment, a senior health department official said adding that a 24 hour emergency service will now be available in this ward. (Representational image/REUTERS)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 01:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

With the number of Covid cases once again rising in Delhi and concerns being raised about the Omicron variant, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to operationalise an ICU ward in Tilak Nagar colony hospital for a possible third wave. The 10-bedded ICU ward is equipped with ventilators, oxygen plant and other lifesaving equipment, a senior health department official said adding that a 24 hour emergency service will now be available in this ward.

Standing Committee Chairman Col. (retd.) B K Oberoi said that the corporation is improving health services and infrastructure in view of possible third wave of Covid-19 and the agency is trying to provide proper medical services to the citizens. SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that the corporation is trying to add resources to its health facilities despite facing a fund crisis. “The ICU ward has been operationalised with the help of NGOs like Project Hope and Society For All Round Development,” he added

The long-delayed colony hospital project in Tilak Nagar still remains a work in progress more than six years after the project was initiated. The project to develop a multispecialty hospital in Tilak Nagar was started in 2015. The ground and first floors of the 100-bed Tilak Nagar hospital were finally opened for the public in January 2020. The five-storey building is spread over an area of 19,157.53 sq m. and construction work has cost 64.5 crore.

The south corporation had opened a 15-bed dengue ward in the facility in November while a 10-bed dialysis center has also been added in October on a PPP mode where patients can avail services on subsidized rates. “We have enough provisions to revive a Covid ward in the facility on a short notice,” an official stated. During the last five months, SDMC has also operationalized oxygen in Purnima Sethi, Mata Gujri at Tilak Nagar and Chest &TB hospital at Nehru Nagar which can be used as Covid treatment facilities, official added.

