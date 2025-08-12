Delhi’s stray dogs: How other Indian cities and countries manage the issue

New Delhi Stray dogs in Delhi on Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The Supreme Court (SC) order on Monday to move all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR from streets to shelters has been widely criticised by many animal rights activists, who pointed out that the order is arbitrary and not thought out, citing stray dog management strategies adopted in Indian cities and foreign countries.

HT looked at cities and countries in India and around the world to assess strategies used to manage community dogs.

Around the world

Community dogs in New York City (NYC) in the United States of America are mainly managed by Animal Care Centres (ACC), a not-for-profit organisation. The organisation houses dogs at shelters while trying to find them a home, and does not release them back on the streets.Dogs not adopted within a certain time are put down.

Singapore has followed the Trap-Neuter-Rehome/Release-Manage (TNRM) programme since 2018. This is mainly implemented by the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), a government body, which is the first responder for stray dog issues. Under this programme, stray dogs are captured, sterilised, vaccinated against infectious diseases, and microchipped so that they can be traced. Then they are either rehomed or released at suitable locations.

In London, England, district authorities manage stray dogs and provide a dog warden service. All pet dogs over eight weeks old have to be microchipped, by law. The microchips can be matched to the owner’s contact details and kept on national databases. London district authorities are legally mandated to pick up any stray dogs reported, try to find and contact their owners, and keep them for seven days if an owner cannot be found. If an owner is untraceable for seven days, suitable dogs are rehomed. Unsuitable dogs which cannot be rehomed are euthanised.

In Turkey, municipalities are mandated to place dogs in shelters and euthanise dogs which are terminally ill or a threat to humans. In May, the Constitutional Court, Turkey’s apex legal body, said that the provisions are legally valid and that their implementation will continue.

“Methods used in western countries are impossible here, as we do not have the requisite budget, or adequate proper manpower infrastructure. We should continue following the ABC rules, and monitoring committees at the local and state levels should be set up,” said Asher Jesudoss, a member of the executive committee of the Delhi Animal Welfare Board.

Indian states

India’s stray dog management strategies are largely based on the central government’s revised Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023. These rules mandate systematic sterilisation, vaccination and release of stray dogs by municipal authorities, while emphasising rabies prevention.

Among notable actions is the stringent enforcement of the rules in Uttar Pradesh, which has prohibited uncontrolled feeding in public spaces under its Municipal Corporation Act. Similarly, Kerala has established special monitoring committees to oversee ABC implementation following a recent spate of stray dog attacks.

Mumbai has adopted a balanced stance. While feeding of street dogs and cats is legal and protected by law, feeders are allowed to do so only at designated and clean spots, away from children’s areas and public pathways. The feed must be hygienic and should not involve raw meat or leftover food. Feeders are also used to help with sterilisation and vaccination of animals.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in a set of guidelines issued in June 2025, stated: “Harassing of citizens for feeding street dogs and cats, hereinafter referred to as ‘Community Animals’, being a punishable offence. Community animals pertain to street animals more specifically in the neighbourhood. Our country endorses the virtues of ahimsa and non violence and these doctrines have always enabled people to peacefully coexist with animals. Moreover the duty to show compassion to all living creatures is a fundamental duty...”

A significant provision under Rule 20 of the ABC Rules designates residents’ welfare associations to handle community feeding complaints, although enforcement remains challenging due to a lack of penalty provisions.