New Delhi, The Delhi government has extended the deadline for its Late Payment Surcharge Waiver Scheme on water bills to August 15, minister Parvesh Verma said on Friday, while noting that more than three lakh people have availed the benefits of the scheme till now. Delhi's water bill surcharge waiver scheme extended till August 15

The LPSC scheme, rolled out on October 14, 2025, is for domestic consumers who have long-pending water bills. Under the scheme, the consumers have to pay only the principal amount, with their late payment surcharges completely waived. The scheme's deadline was originally January 31, which has now been extended to August 15.

According to Water Minister Verma, since the scheme's rollout, domestic consumers have already availed rebates worth ₹1,493 crore, and ₹430 crore has been successfully collected by the Delhi Jal Board in revenue.

More than 16 lakh customers in the domestic category have pending water bills, according to the government.

"We expect recoveries to rise significantly after the next billing cycle, once consumers receive updated bills reflecting the waived surcharges," Verma said.

Noting that 3,30,908 customers have availed the benefits of the LPSC scheme, he said the government aims to recover ₹5,000 crore in pending dues of Delhi Jal Board .

Verma also informed that under the LPSC scheme, the government has waived the late payment surcharge of ₹11,000 crore.

"Reforms will not stop with domestic consumers. Large defaulters, whether government departments or private entities, must clear their principal dues. Public money cannot be allowed to remain blocked because of administrative negligence," Verma said, announcing a scheme for the non-domestic category.

Verma announced that a 100 per cent waiver scheme for non-domestic consumers, including government offices and private establishments, will be implemented in the next few days.

Nearly 87,000 non-domestic connections have outstanding principal dues of over ₹2,068 crore, the minister added.

The government is also planning to start water Lok Adalats, where billing-related issues can be sorted out on the spot, he added.

