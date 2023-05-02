Delhi to see more intermittent rain today, maximum temperature to be 27 degree

Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning, with the minimum settling at 19.3 degree Celsius -- five degrees lower than what it normally is at this time of the year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the capital for today, forecasting light rain to continue in the region, with gusty winds and overcast sky keeping the maximum temperature around the 27-degree mark.

Delhi recorded 14.8mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, till 8.30am this morning. (File Photo)

Delhi’s maximum on Monday had been 26.1 degree, which was 13 degree below normal for this time of the year. It was the lowest maximum Delhi has recorded on May 1 in at least 13 years, with it also being Delhi’s lowest maximum for May since May 19, 2021, when the impact of Cyclone Tauktae brought 119.3mm of rainfall in a single day, keeping the maximum at just 23.8 degree. The minimum temperature on Monday was, meanwhile, recorded at 19.6 degree.

Met officials say 14.8mm of rainfall has been recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours, till 8.30am this morning. Delhi is expected to add to this rainfall total, with intermittent rain forecast both today and tomorrow. “We have issued a yellow alert, for light showers both today and tomorrow. The weather will be similar to Monday, with cloudiness, light rain and winds touching up to 40 km/hr,” said a met official.

May generally sees one to two spells of light to moderate pre-monsoon showers, with the long-period average (LPA) for May being 30.7mm. Last May, Delhi received 47.7mm of rainfall, while in 2021, 144.8mm of rainfall was recorded. The all-time monthly rainfall record for May is 165mm, which was seen in May, 2008.

The combination of rain and strong winds has also brought Delhi’s air quality return to the satisfactory range. Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 73 (satisfactory) at 8am this morning, while it had been 86 (satisfactory), as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s national bulletin at 4pm on Monday. It was 132 (moderate) at the same time Sunday, while it was 216 (poor) on Saturday.

Forecasts show the AQI is likely to remain in the satisfactory range today, before returning to moderate on Wednesday.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0-50 as good, between 51 and 100 as satisfactory, between 101 and 200 as moderate, between 201 and 300 as poor, between 301 and 400 as very poor and over 400 as severe.

“Delhi’s air quality is likely to improve further on Tuesday, but it will still remain in the satisfactory category. The air quality is likely to return to the moderate category on Wednesday, staying in this range till Thursday,” said the Early Warning System for Delhi, a forecasting model under the ministry of earth sciences.

