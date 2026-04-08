Delhi: Speaker orders road blockers, stricter access

A day after the alleged security breach at the Delhi Legislative Assembly complex, Speaker Vijender Gupta called for installing hydraulic road blockers at all gates, reinforcing access control points, and creating a responsive on-ground security mechanism. Delhi Police barricades seen placed at the Delhi Assembly gate after the security breach. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

During a high-level review meeting at his office with senior officials, the speaker called for strengthening of existing security systems. “The security of the assembly cannot have the scope for the slightest lapse. There should be vigilance, clarity of command and seamless coordination between officials,” he said during the meeting.

Gupta called for a defined command structure between the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and Delhi Police, with a single point of authority to ensure coordinated and immediate response in critical situations. He said that delays in communication weakens response time and directed that real-time information shared between agencies be treated as essential to operational readiness.

Gupta also directed that all entry and exit points be strengthened. He recommended that each gate be manned by at least two trained personnel from Delhi Police or CRPF.

He further instructed that no vehicle should be allowed entry without proper security clearance and verification. He also called for the deployment of a dedicated mobile patrol vehiclewithin the premises.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (north) Raja Banthia recommended conducting monthly mock drills and installing an integrated alarm system.