Delhi: Speaker orders road blockers, stricter access
Delhi Assembly Speaker Gupta calls for enhanced security measures, including hydraulic blockers and trained personnel, after a breach incident.
A day after the alleged security breach at the Delhi Legislative Assembly complex, Speaker Vijender Gupta called for installing hydraulic road blockers at all gates, reinforcing access control points, and creating a responsive on-ground security mechanism.
During a high-level review meeting at his office with senior officials, the speaker called for strengthening of existing security systems. “The security of the assembly cannot have the scope for the slightest lapse. There should be vigilance, clarity of command and seamless coordination between officials,” he said during the meeting.
Gupta called for a defined command structure between the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and Delhi Police, with a single point of authority to ensure coordinated and immediate response in critical situations. He said that delays in communication weakens response time and directed that real-time information shared between agencies be treated as essential to operational readiness.
Gupta also directed that all entry and exit points be strengthened. He recommended that each gate be manned by at least two trained personnel from Delhi Police or CRPF.
He further instructed that no vehicle should be allowed entry without proper security clearance and verification. He also called for the deployment of a dedicated mobile patrol vehiclewithin the premises.
Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (north) Raja Banthia recommended conducting monthly mock drills and installing an integrated alarm system.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSaloni Bhatia
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More
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