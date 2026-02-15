Delhi: Stalker, father arrested for harassing woman

A 21-year-old man and his father were arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman in outernorth Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy the previous day, police said on Saturday. Police identified the stalker as Ravi Ahmed and his father as Md Kadir, 52.

Police said an alleged video of the incident, which was uploaded to social media on Friday, shows a man shouting and screaming at a woman before setting a bike on fire.

“We found that Ahmed and the woman, who works at a private company, are neighbours. The woman alleged that Ahmed had been harassing and stalking her because the man was earlier involved in a fight with her brother, Hariya,” a police officer said.

DCP (outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said, “The woman was walking towards her home at 6.30pm on Friday when the two men “wrongfully restrained” her and then assaulted her, leaving her injured. The woman was saved by passersby, who also took her to a nearby hospital.”

Police said a case under BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongfully restrained) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons) was registered at Shahbad Dairy on Friday. Section 74 (assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty) of the BNS was also added later.

“No communal angle has surfaced so far. Initial investigation shows that it was a quarrel between neighbours” the DCP said.