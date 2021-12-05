Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Sub-inspector claims station chief sought bribe for posting
delhi news

Delhi: Sub-inspector claims station chief sought bribe for posting

A photo of the sub-inspector’s notes on the general diary was widely circulated on social media groups on Sunday
In the GD, the sub inspector noted on Saturday that on joining the station on November 26, after being transferred, the station head (inspector) asked him money to post him to a division within the station jurisdiction area. (Picture for representation only)
Updated on Dec 05, 2021 11:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: A Delhi Police sub-inspector posted at a police station in south Delhi has accused the station house officer (SHO) of asking for money before assigning him a post within the station area.

The sub inspector recorded his complaint and noted it in the station’s general diary (GD). The GD is a legal document inside each station where every incident that happens within the police station’s jurisdiction has to be entered. The GD also contains details of where each police officer has been during the day.

On Sunday, a photo of the sub-inspector’s notes on the GD was widely circulated on social media groups.

HT is not naming the police station or the officer accused in the complaint, as the allegations are yet to be substantiated.

In a statement, DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said police have noted the allegations mentioned in the GD and are looking into it.

In the GD, the sub inspector noted on Saturday that on joining the station on November 26, after being transferred, the station head (inspector) asked him money to post him to a division within the station jurisdiction area.

He has also alleged that when he said he was unable to pay the money, he was forced to work continuously for 13 hours every day and was not allowed to take leave from duty. Along with the station head, the sub inspector has also called out three officers for advising him to pay the station head, if he wanted a better posting.

