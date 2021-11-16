Delhi: Two house helps found dead in four-storey Jangpura home

New Delhi: Two domestic helps were found murdered inside a four-storey house in K-Block in Jangpura extension on Monday morning, following which police are on the lookout for five masked me who reportedly went in the direction of the house the night before. Investigators have not established the motive behind the crime.

Police said the victims were found in two separate rooms – on the ground and first floors of the four-storey building – by their employer, who lives with her family in the building, at around 9.45am.

Delhi police did not officially comment on how the two women were murdered but an officer, who asked not to be named, said that the hands and legs of one of the two women was tied up, and expressed suspicion that she may have been strangled. The second woman, found dead on the first floor, was not tied up, said the officer.

Police suspect the victims -- Mina Rai (35) and Sujala (40), both from Darjeeling in West Bengal -- were either strangled or may have been poisoned by the masked men, who have been spotted in two CCTV cameras, in the K Block of the Jangpura Extension area.

Police are currently questioning the security guards who reportedly claimed that the five men were carrying large bags.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said the incident came light at around 9.30am when a man, who works as a dog trainer, knocked the door of building in K-42 in Jangpura Extension, where the two women worked, but found no response. “He (dog trainer) then called the owner of the building and informed her that nobody was opening the door. She (employer) came down, opened the door for him and then went to the ground floor to check on the domestic helps. Getting no response after calling out, they went to the ground floor and found one of the victims with her hands and legs tied up. They then went to the first floor and found the second woman dead. They immediately called the police control room,” said the neighbour.

Police said that the family, which owns the building, runs an office and shop in the ground floor.

A second officer, who wished not to be identified, said the suspects took away the hard disk of the CCTV camera from the house.

“The security guards have claimed to have seen five men carrying bags walking in the colony at around 4am. The security guard thought they were residents and did not stop them. The CCTV cameras from other locations in the colony show 4-5 men wearing masks, entering the colony and walking towards the building where the two women were found dead,” said the officer.

Police are yet to identify the suspects.

DCP(South East) Esha Goel confirmed that a murder case has been registered but did not share the details.

Following news reports of the two murders, residents in Jangpura said the twin murders inside a gated colony has left them shocked.

On Monday evening, the Jangpura Extension Welfare Association(JEWA) shared an advisory on their WhatsApp groups, asking residents to be vigilant.

“In the wake of the two murders, it is imperative that we start taking security seriously. More importantly, there were guards at both the gates of K-block and still this happened. The murderers simply walked out of the gate of K-block and the guard also didn’t have any clue,” said a message on the colony’s WhatsApp group by Kapil Kakkar, president of the association.