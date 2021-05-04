Delhiwale: A recovered doctor’s confessions
These days, all families are alike in symptoms. The young doctor caught COVID, and then everybody else at his flat in Noida’s Sector 50. Thankfully their symptoms were mild, and radiologist Sushant Mittal exploited the quarantine to answer the Proust questionnaire in which folks are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore the lives and experiences of Delhi citizens. Meanwhile the household has recovered and Dr Mittal gamely posed with wife, Dr Sarika Jain (dermatologist), and kids, Ambika and restless Shantanu, for a WhatsApp portrait.
Your favorite qualities in a woman
Knowledge, poise, love a bit of attitude too
What do you appreciate the most in your friends?
I do not appreciate anything. Appreciation lessens the motivation to be a better version of oneself (psst: my friends know and loathe me for this, although I love how they are there whenever I need them)
Your idea of happiness
Tucked away in the mountains, sitting by a window, with good books and jaggery tea. Give me lots of Ruskin Bond and Rabindranath Tagore
Your idea of misery?
Losing a loved one. Heart breaks when I look around what’s unfolding these days
Where would you like to live?
Ranikhet Cantt, with many deodar trees around. Cotswold villages in England are inviting too
Your favorite bird
Sparrow, so comforting to see, and mountain thrush
Your favorite prose authors
Ruskin Bond—his prose is loaded with mountain freshness and silence. Gulzar
Your favorite painters
Monet, Tyeb Mehta and Ambika, my daughter
Your heroes/heroines in real life
My father and mother. They gave up everything to bring us up
Your favorite names
Gayatri , Devbandhu
What do you hate the most?
Admiring false heroes. I hate when our politicians choose to look away. I also hate lies and deceit
The military event you admire the most
Not sure.. not my cup of tea
How do you wish to die?
Peacefully under a deodar tree—Ruskin Bond says it is the tree of the Gods
What is your present state of mind?
Heartbroken. I feel so helpless in this pandemic
Faults for which you have the most tolerance
I think there are no faults, only the choices we make. What is a fault in my eyes, is maybe a choice someone wants to make
