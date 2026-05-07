Delhiwale: A rickshaw-puller since 1984

He keeps his laminated identity always handy, right inside his pants pocket. The Aadhaar card informs that Lakhi Sahu, son of Garbhu Sahu, was born on the New Year’s day in 1957. This makes him almost 70. Isn’t he too advanced in age to be a rickshaw puller? Lakhi Sahu shrugs. He has been in this profession in Delhi since 1984. Sitting on his rickshaw’s passenger seat, he graciously agrees to join our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. Lakhi Sahu, son of Garbhu Sahu, was born on the New Year’s day in 1957. (HT Photo)

The principal aspect of your personality.

My ancestral land in my village in Darbhanga, Bihar, is no longer with me. My constant sadness over the loss has become a part of my personality.

Your heroes in real life.

Sushila Devi, my wife. She prays a lot. She keeps fasts on sacred days. Whether my life is full of troubles or not, I do not want her life to have any.

Your favourite names.

The names of my children: Ranju, Kavita, Savita, my daughters, and Ashok, my son. He went to Mumbai, where he worked in a kothi for some months, after which he returned to the village.

Your idea of happiness.

When I feel the presence of Bhagwan inside me. Lately I’m not praying enough. This makes me feel alone. I must pray more often, like my wife.

Your idea of misery.

That misfortune happens daily. I am never able to eat in peace. I am always thinking about money. So much of what I earn goes to the doctor back in the village. Family members fall ill, and then I have to send additional money for treatment. Recently, my wife injured her leg. She also suffers from constant cough, needing regular medicines.

What is your present state of mind?

I am thinking about the lunch I just had at an eatery. Spent 140 rupees on rice and aloo-gobhi. So far, have earned 600 rupees since morning.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with.

More strength in my old body to continue pulling the rickshaw.

Where would you like to live?

In my village. We have a pond there, covering an area of 50 bigha. It is just two houses away from my home, and remains filled with water all year round. The water remains cold even in summer heat.