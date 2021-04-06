Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhiwale: A roadside grave
delhi news

Delhiwale: A roadside grave

On finding a beautiful resting place tucked away in anonymity
By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 01:53 AM IST
This grave stands like another black hole in the city’s past.

It lies by the roadside, looking abandoned, ringed by weedy bushes and by hints of all sorts of litter and hidden lives crawling within. This striking-looking stone grave, in central Delhi, is to be found on the traffic-free road that goes from Humayun’s Tomb to Damdama Sahib Gurudwara.

Who lies buried there?

Who knows.

While Delhi harbours millions of people struggling through their daily lives, it is also a metropolis of the dead. Of many graveyards and of many old unknown graves littered across the landscape—today finding themselves by the busy avenues, amid the municipality gardens, along the chai stalls, and on less travelled footpaths where they remain hidden from view. Some of these graves are famous, a few are venerated as shrines of mystics, but most lie in neglect.

This grave stands like another black hole in the city’s past. It clearly has to be of some eminent person. The structure is standing higher than the usual anonymous graves one is used to in the city. The grave’s stony surface seems uneven, as if forced to melt and solidify successively by the passage of several centuries and seasons. The plinth on which it stands appears to give the illusion of molten lava, newly stiffened. This sunny afternoon it looks cheerful, as if content in anonymity.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi’s test positivity rate past 5% mark after 124 days

Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Delhi govt orders increase in hospital beds

Allegation of custodial excesses by cops being probed

Seven students of Arya Kanya Gurukul contracts Covid; another private school cancels exam after a student is positive

Nearby, a man is lying on the pavement, sleeping soundly under the shade of a tree.

Since the grave is across the road from the northern walls of the 16th century Humayun tomb monument, it might date from early Mughal-era, but it would be difficult to confirm its exact period. The gravestone is cracked, and damp, and is unadorned, without any design or calligraphy, giving no clue about the person underneath.

It isn’t necessary to try to know more. In an era when every city street has been mapped for your mobile phone apps, and when you might Google something scandalous even on your boring anonymous neighbour, it is a consolation that some spots have escaped the tyranny of information. And that the person buried in this grave, for instance, is able to enjoy the precious right to be forgotten.

Now a lonely-seeming animal appears, jumps over the grave and plops along its stone surface. As if it were his best friend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhiwale

Related Stories

delhi news

Delhiwale: Shama’s luminous past

PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 01:21 AM IST
delhi news

Delhiwale: Wall of times past

UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 04:48 AM IST
india news

Delhiwale: His poetic selfie

PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 04:02 AM IST
delhi news

Delhiwale: Olive trees of Delhi

PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 04:43 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP