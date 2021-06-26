Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhiwale: Beyond familiar solitudes
delhi news

Delhiwale: Beyond familiar solitudes

Seeing a picturesque park in the light of the second surge.
By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Meanwhile, the circular garden with rose beds in front of the tiny Mughal pavilion is empty.

A masked man on a bench. Behind, a centuries-old stone tomb. All around, grass and trees. No other human to be seen.

Wandering in Lodhi Garden, a day after the reopening of Delhi’s public parks, reacquaints one with its familiar solitudes in a new way. It’s like welcoming home one’s loved one after their long and traumatic stay in the hospital, watching them gradually acclimatise to the life in the house. Relief is tinged with sadness.

Perhaps because the evening sky is particularly picturesque, with tiny puffs of clouds scattered about like cotton stuffing ripped out of a pillow, Lodhi Garden is permeated with a more intense beauty. Are we still in that same grief-stricken city of two months ago, where everyone seemed to know of at least one person who died to the coronavirus?

A few joggers are showing up here and there in their athletic accessories, their fit figures swathed in sweat. On the Athpula bridge, a woman is photographing the sun setting behind the lake’s fountain.

Further along, the famous pink pair of giant bougainvillea trees are in haughty bloom. In the falling darkness, they are looking like two bonfires. The green benches under them that would be filled with romantic couples, in between the two surges, are vacant.

Under a far-off tall tree, a man and a woman are sitting on a bench. She’s in a dressy skirt with high heels. He is explaining something with great passion to her, the motions of his arms in synchronisation with the turns of his thoughts—maybe. With nobody around them for great distances, the couple are looking deeply by themselves, as if they were actors staging a play in an empty theatre.

Meanwhile, the circular garden with rose beds in front of the tiny Mughal pavilion is empty, except for a large unusual bird with an extraordinarily long beak and a red dot on her head. She is hopping boldly on the grass.

Oh, the grass. In some places it stands too tall, an attestation that the park was closed for a long time, and perhaps the gardeners couldn’t trim all the portions. Then there’s the legendary dead tree in front of the Sheesh Gumbad, raising its naked, spindly branches to the sky like the limbs of a mourner frozen in grief. This is the only sight in the sprawling park that appears to mark the tragedy our city is dealing with.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhiwale
TRENDING NEWS

Dog hilariously shows what Friday feels are all about. Video is funny and cute

Kind man clears tree that fell on neighbour’s property, video wows people

Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video

Swiggy’s ‘you can't make everyone happy’ tweet gets wonderful replies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP