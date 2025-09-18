Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhiwale: Et tu, Red?

ByMayank Austen Soofi
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 03:20 am IST

Delhi's polluted air is damaging the Red Fort's sandstone, raising concerns about the impact on both cultural heritage and public health.

Delhi’s toxic air could be damaging the skin, the lungs, the overall health of each of us Delhiwale. Why should the historic Red Fort be allowed to remain untouched by Delhi pollution?

Early in the week, this newspaper reported that the city air is damaging the Red Fort’s red sandstone walls. (HT)
Early in the week, this newspaper reported that the city air is damaging the Red Fort’s red sandstone walls. (HT)

Earlier this week, this newspaper reported that the city air is damaging the Red Fort’s red sandstone walls. The dispatch cited an Indo-Italian research study ominously titled “Characterisation of red sandstone and black crust to analyse air pollution on a cultural heritage building: Red Fort, Delhi, India.”

So, we have reached a critical point where even the red of good old Red Fort can’t be taken for granted. The news gets more depressing on realising that the Red Fort, anyway, doesn’t have as much red as imagined. Actually, the Red Fort’s red is a bit misleading. When the monument was built 400 years ago by emperor Shah Jahan as his palace, the sprawling riverside complex was not identified with the colour red. Lal Qila, or Red Fort, was originally called Qila Mubarak, the Blessed Fort.

The stone-hard fact being that the Red Fort’s interiors aren’t that red. Nevertheless, the Red Fort gives an impression of being wholly red. Credit must go to the excellent PR of Red Fort’s thoroughly red facade—those red sandstone ramparts that stretch out to a great distance. Indeed, to every Indian, the national capital’s Red Fort means, first and foremost, this long length of red.

But the Red Fort’s signature red dramatically reduces on crossing onto the other side of the red ramparts. Almost all the private apartments within the Mughal royalty were built in white marble, or daubed in lime plaster with marble dust. One of the most beautiful buildings inside the Red Fort happens to be totally white. (Sadly, Moti Masjid remains locked).

In truth, Red Fort should ideally be called Red and White Fort. While raising the Red Fort, Shah Jahan had followed the red-white contrast used years earlier by his dadaji Akbar at Humayun’s Tomb, the Delhi monument further south along the Yamuna. In the Red Fort’s construction, the red sandstone was employed to build the fortifications and enclosures, and white marble was employed for the prominent edifices. Unfortunately, the Red Fort’s many enclosures that were red were demolished by the vengeful British following the first war of independence in 1857. And now, Delhi pollution is doing the rest of the job.

Presently, the Red Fort’s red continues to overwhelm the senses. One unbearably humid afternoon last month, a visitor was standing outside the Red Fort ramparts. She was dressed in… well, it was a case of red on red—see photo.

PS: As a tribute to the red of Red Fort, a lot of “red” has been generously sprinkled throughout the dispatch. Count the “red” yourself!

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhiwale: Et tu, Red?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On