Delhiwale: Heatwave’s hawkers
They like the summer. They prefer the heatwave. It is in extremely high temperature that they prosper the most, says Shiv Shankar. The elderly man dawdles all day long on his bicycle through old Delhi lanes, selling his cool kanji vada.
Stopping, on this heat-stricken afternoon, by a Daryaganj bylane, he patiently explains that his kanji vada is different from another drink of similar name. “That kanji is a drink usually made of carrot, and consumed in winter. My kanji vada is a drink with (fried) pakodas and it sells the most in summer.” It is essentially heeng water, he says, which is additionally spiced with zeera and rye.
Shiv Shankar works the lanes with his youngest son, Praveen Kumar. His other sons do other works, he says. Praveen stands respectfully by his father, as Shiv Shankar talks of his recent past as a farmer. “We had our own agricultural land near the Yamuna, here in Delhi.” But the family lost the land, forcing both father and son to shift to this business.
Speaking from his experience, the kanji vada seller solemnly remarks that most street food hawkers spread across the city lanes are not cooks by choice. “Most of us are men who would hardly cook at home or anywhere else. But twists and turns in life oblige one to do things one ends up doing.”
Shiv Shankar takes out a glass bottle from a cloth bag slung on his cycle’s handlebar. It is fillled with a green syrupy thing. “It’s pudina paani… we add it to the drink just before serving.”
The shy son finally becomes bold enough to open his mouth and says, “We ground all the spices fresh every morning with a (stone) silbatta.” The women in the family also helps in the preparation, Shiv Shankat points out without being prompted.
Now they prepare a serving for a customer. The drink is stored inside an earthen pot painted red. The pot is fitted on the cycle’s back carrier. Shiv Shankar carefully, quietly opens the lid. A sharp pungent aroma escapes into the hot air. Just this whiff of scent excites the senses. The very first sip does the rest of the work. The spikiness of the heeng spreads a refreshing wakefulness to all corners of the body.
“We’ll now go to Tiraha Behram Khan, then to Chitli Qabar, and from there to Jama Masjid,” the elderly man discloses his itinerary for the rest of the day. One glass costs 20 rupees.
77-year-old killed during robbery bid in Civil Lines
A 77-year-old man was robbed and murdered inside his two-storey house in Civil Lines early on Sunday morning, the police said, adding that they were on the lookout for at least two suspects. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the victim had been identified as Ram Kishore Aggarwal, who was a property dealer. HT spoke to some of the victim's neighbours, who said he rarely had altercations with anyone.
AAP alleges north MCD awarded school tender to ‘fake NGO’
Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Sunday claimed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation awarded a tender for the upkeep work of a school to a non-existent NGO, an allegation the Bharatiya Janata Party denied.
3 killed as speeding car hits bike, divider, flips ‘4-5 times’
Two sisters and a food delivery agent were killed and at least three others injured after a speeding car rammed a motorbike and crashed into the iron railing of a road divider before flipping over 4-5 times on Vikas Marg in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar in the early hours of Sunday, police said. More than 10ft of the railings on the central verge were broken due to the crash.
Portion of Ferozepur Road caves in near Shahenshah Palace in Ludhiana
A portion of Ferozepur Road caved in near Shahenshah Palace on Sunday. A pedestrian spotted craters forming on a newly laid service lane, and raised the alarm. Municipal corporation and National Highway Authority of India officials arrived at the spot, and a barricade was installed to divert traffic. MC superintending engineer Ravinder Garg said the caved-in area had been cordoned off with barricades, and NHAI workers had filled sand in the crater.
Grocer foils armed robbery bid in Ludhiana
A man, accompanied by two aides, attempted to rob a grocery store in Baba Mukand Singh Nagar on Sunday. However, the store owner thwarted the attempt by snatching the robber's pistol. Assistant sub-inspector Lakhveer Singh said that the accused were not wearing masks.
