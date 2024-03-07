Delhiwale: Into a cab man's soul

Occupying an esteemed place in his car is a blue statuette of Dr BR Ambedkar holding a copy of the Indian Constitution (see photo). Cab driver Rajneesh agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. Cab driver Rajneesh agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series.

The principal aspect of your personality.

I’m a very simple person, I have no personality.

Your favourite qualities in a person.

Insaniyat (humanity).

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

He should be a partner of my sukh-dukh, for a true dost can create a greater rishta than what one might have with one’s own brother.

Your main fault.

I tend to quickly get into verbal fights. It is difficult to control myself when I see a wrong being committed. I then feel I have to immediately raise my voice.

Your idea of happiness.

If my family is happy, then I’m happy. They live in Meerut. I’m in Ghaziabad.

If not yourself, who would you be?

I’m already many things. Beside driving the taxi, I run pizza outlets in Ghaziabad and Hapur. I’m also a second year law student at Meerut’s Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

Your favourite colour.

Blue.

Your favourite bird.

We have a bird in my village we call gursal, very beautiful.

Your heroes in real life.

Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

Your favourite names.

The names of the people I love the most. Bhanwar Singh, my father, Krishna Devi, my mother, Preeti, my wife, Jeevika and Rudra, my children.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with.

Beautiful handwriting.

What is your present state of mind?

I’m thinking of my third semester LLB exams that are about to take place. Some penal codes have lately changed. I have to study those.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance.

People’s rudeness. I dismiss their insults by saying, “Chal bhai, theek hai.”