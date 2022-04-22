Delhiwale: ‘Scents’ the mood
- The perfumes, hawker Abdullah says, are from India as well as abroad. He lists the places in a single breath — Kannauj, Assam, Tripura, Nagaland, Mumbai, Turkey, Dubai, Saudi (Arabia), France...”
Most Delhi streets can tick you off, but this corner is permeated with perfumes. Roadside carts tend to be loaded with fruits, vegetables, discounted clothes and sandals, but this cart in Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti’s main lane, facing Bhai Jameel’s hair cutting saloon, is stacked with jars and glass flasks containing various kinds of aromatic attar, each with a unique scent.
“The thela (stall) is very old, but this business is new,” says hawker Abdullah, who used to sell combs and nail clippers on the cart until five months ago. These scented offerings belong to an attar shop nearby, he explains. The nearby Karim Hotel lane in this historic neighbourhood is lined with similar attar showrooms, their windows displaying perfume jars as big as milk cans. You must visit those shops just for their magnificence.
As there are no customers at the moment, Abdullah condescends to identify all the perfumes he has on sale.
Hearing him list the attar varieties is like reading the famous chapter in Iliad in which Homer catalogues the ships and warriors of the Achaean army. Some of these attar names are lifted off straight from designer labels.
The perfume seller renders his complete index in the sing-song tone of a country bard: Gucci, Armani, Golden Dust, Aseel, Sultan, White Oudh, Kashmiri Oudh, Assam Oudh, Attar Magnet, Zam Zam, Mukhallat Badar, Sandal, Zafran, Majmua, Salma, Sadar, Favake, London Night, Yasmeen, Itriful, Rooh Khas, Ruh Gulab, Shama Tul Ambar, among others.
And which of these smells of the exact moment when long awaited monsoon rain falls on our parched, cracked land during summers? Abdullah promptly picks up an aluminium bottle labelled Rooh Khas, and uncorks it. It indeed smells of geeli mitti (wet earth).
These perfumes, Abdullah says, are from India as well as abroad. He lists the places in a single breath — Kannauj, Assam, Tripura, Nagaland, Mumbai, Turkey, Dubai, Saudi (Arabia), France...”
Another hawker passes by. His cart comprises bowls containing cut fruits. The contrast between the two carts makes for a memorable sight, and also for memorable scents.
-
Delhi HC: Rohini ashram inmates indoctrinated, left trapped
The Delhi high court asked the Delhi government to consider taking over the management of the ashram, adding that though it cannot force the inmates to move out of the ashram, it can’t allow continuation of the “inhuman” conditions prevalent in the facility.
-
Delhi: Panel formed to check reasons for bus fires
HT on July 26 last year reported that 99% of the fleet of DTC buses has crossed the technical operational limit for low-floor CNG buses making them extra vulnerable to breakdowns that could be a safety hazard.
-
Slight drop in infections as Delhi sees 965 Covid cases
There were 965 new infections of Covid-19 reported in Delhi on Thursday, as the city's outbreak continued with its minor, but sustained, uptick in new infections of the viral disease, data released by the state government showed. Thursday's new cases marked a minor fall from the numbers witnessed on Wednesday, when there were 1,009 new cases — the first time in 69 days that daily infections in the city had crossed the 1,000-mark.
-
Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia meets market bodies over steps to generate jobs
Delhi’s markets have, over the years, become congested and inaccessible for many, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement. “Delhi government aims to redesign, decongest and redevelop these markets in order to increase their business opportunities,” he added.
-
Cloudy sky, rain bring mercury down in Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the impact of Thursday’s spell will linger on Friday as well, with partly cloudy skies during the day likely keeping the maximum below the 40-degree mark.
