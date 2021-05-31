Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhiwale: Shadows of Fatehpuri
delhi news

Delhiwale: Shadows of Fatehpuri

The magic of shadows unfolds in the long corridor running along the three sides of the mosque complex.
By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 04:50 AM IST
One of the most magical aspects of an Old Delhi landmark.(HT Photo)

These dark, shifting shapes are falling upon the walls and floor like arabesques. Every day they expand, contract, grow blurry and eventually disappear with the progress of hours.

This interplay of shadows is to be marveled at in Fatehpuri Masjid. The world comes to this historic mosque in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk to gaze upon the regal aloofness of the principal dome, to lounge in the breeze of the sprawling courtyard, to watch the hyperactive fishes flickering in the vazu pool, to stroll about the surrounding spice shops, and to watch the evening sun setting behind the monument. But Fatehpuri’s most beautiful aspect goes unsung. No guidebook has written about it. The magic of shadows unfolds in the long corridor running along the three sides of the mosque complex.

Also read: Need to revisit growth path amid climate crisis

In the early evening, at different times depending on the season, the many arches that punctuate the corridor reproduce themselves as dark dense outlines on the corridor floor and walls. They look like silhouettes of the actual arches, only softer, and more malleable.

Some parts of the corridor are additionally ornamented with the laundry of the madrasa students, living here as hostel scholars. These clothes lie on the wash lines that are casually strung between the arches. Check lungis, worn track pants and towels—such are the glimpses of the private life of the rooms lining the corridors.

This evening a veiled woman, probably a visitor to the mosque, is sitting idly in a corner of the courtyard. She is motionless and looking like the figure of a Mughal miniature, with the shadows of the arches falling behind her. Further along the corridor, but on the opposite side, an elderly man is lying sprawled on the floor, sleeping. Here, the shadows of the arches are painting his restful figure into curving stripes of light and shade.

Later, as the sun departs, the shadows melt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi chandni chowk fatehpuri
TRENDING NEWS

Natasa Stankovic, Suniel Shetty react to Pandya brothers’ pic with their grandma

Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral

Chocolate-coated grasshoppers to mealworm salad, eatery serves insects as meals

Man’s sweet gesture for kids playing volleyball without net wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World No Tobacco Day 2021
Mehul Choksi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP