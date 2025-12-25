Delhiwale: The ‘wale’ census

We are the Delhiwale. The “wale” in Delhiwale loosely means “belonging to.” Indeed, very many place-names in the city end with “wale”. So do the names of citizens; their name mostly pertaining to their profession. Two years ago, this page conducted a census of names ending with “wale.” The list also included the citizens lying buried in the city graveyards. The gravestones being inscribed with their “wale” identities: such as Sheikh Mohammad Aslam Chashme (eye glasses) Wale, Mohd Aqil Khilone (toys) Wale, and Sultan Ahmed Ghari (clock) Wale. We are the Delhiwale. The ‘wale’ in Delhiwale loosely means ‘belonging to. (HT Photo)

Over the ensuing 24 months, this reporter has come across many more Wale, obliging to update the census. So, let’s start by stopping at Bhure Bhai Chai Wale. In this tea house, a glass of chai costs 5 rupees. The place could also have called itself Coffee Wale, because it also serves butter coffee—30 rupees a glass. Similarly, Darshan Singh Machhi Wale serves fried machhi, but the eatery could have also named itself Chicken Wale. It also serves tandoori chicken.

As for Bhai Kamil Parathe Wale, this neighbourhood bakery makes very tasty parathas, plus tandoori rotis. But the hyperlocal bakery that makes Delhi’s best tandoori roti is in fact another “wale”—Izhar Roti Wale, which is in… be patient, the extraordinary place deserves a separate stand-alone dispatch! Then there is Citizen Jamaluddin. He is in the motor business, therefore the nameplate outside his house identifies him as… Jamaluddin Motor Wale, of course!

The most curious Wale is in zila Ghaziabad. A shop banner there shows two-in-one “wale.” Veer Ji Malai Chaap Wale, aka Hapur Wale—Hapur is a town close to Delhi. The shop specialises in dishes with names referring to a film actor—“Sunny Leone Chaap, Mia Khalifa Chaap, Baby Doll Chaap.”

The “wale” hunt has its melancholic moments. A shuttered shopfront was spotted bearing a taped notice, saying: “Mehrajuddin’s son Imran Kabab Wale has died.” (Incidentally, this shop faces the pavement stall of Muhammed Yusuf Kurte Wale.)

One exceptional Wale that you must certainly visit is Kailashji Samose Wale in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur village. The samosa eatery’s name is displayed on the signage in large Hindi lettering, along with the much smaller “Since 1975.” The samosas by the way are super-delicious. The shell is crackling crisp, and the aloo stuffing oozes out a heady scent of whole dhaniya seeds.

And now some more: Ved Prakash Lemon Wale, Jatin Bhai Crop Top Wale, Haji Nadeem Shahi Sheermal Meerut Wale, Aziz Bhai Purani Chai Wale, Aadil Shah Jaal Wale, Mamu Roti Wale, Anmol Chicken Purani Roti Wale… and this most heart-touching (and most romantic!) Wale was sighted on the back of an auto—Dil Wale. See photo.