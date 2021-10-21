The unexpected and heavy rainfall earlier this week has definitely led to a nip in the air. Though the days are still somewhat warm, the evenings are making a few shiver due to the cool breeze that started only after the rain spell. And that has made Twitter abuzz with talks of how winter is here!

From pulling out some light winter wear to lugging along jackets or stoles, especially to their workplaces, denizens are indulging in it all to adjust to the instant weather change. “The weather has changed suddenly and it has become quite cold. It’s that kind of thand jahaan fan mein thand lagti hai aur nahi chalao toh garmi. Specially in the evenings, you do need a light jacket or something warm to cover the arms,” says Samridhi Verma, a teacher from Kalkaji Extension adding, “Of course it will only get cooler now. And keeping that in mind I’ve already unpacked my daughter’s and mine winter wear, and arranged it in our wardrobes. These will be required pretty soon now... Itni baarish hui ki thand ki lag gayi!”

#DelhiWinter: Excessive rains make denizens feel cold spell!

Well, if winter’s here then how can winter clothes be far behind! For some Delhiites, the rains given a kick start to their winter shopping. “My wife was after my life to order new clothes for Diwali. We got married recently, and this going to be our first Diwali together! But ab thand itni ho gayi hai toh she has told me ki winter ke kapde abhi hi cart mein daal dete hain! So yes, our winter shopping has officially begun,” says Shubhendra Kumar, an IT professional from Greater Kailash I.

Some like Ashish Jain, an entrepreneur from Adarsh Nagar, have decided to carry a jacket to work, to protect himself from the cold. “I’ve to travel to Gurugram for work, and it has now started getting cold in the evenings, when I’m on my way back home. Since it rained in Delhi after Dussehra, I had to carry a jacket with me to battle the cold. The centralised AC in office was another reason that made me do this, nahi toh meri kulfi jam jaati,” says Jain.

#DelhiWinter: Excessive rains make denizens feel cold spell!

Some denizens are also struggling to not to fall sick due to the change in weather, and hence stocking up on vitamin C pills and kadha to boost their immunity. “Winter is my favourite, but we need to be careful when such kind of a weather change happens because this is also the time when a lot of people fall sick,” says Shivani Jaiswal, a dentist from Anand Lok, adding, “I’ve bought vitamin C tablets and other basic medicines for cold and cough. I’m also going to wear only full sleeves clothing from now on, especially when I step out in the evenings. And I’m not drinking anything cold, but a lot of tea. I don’t want to fall sick during the festival time!”

Author tweets @anjuri

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter