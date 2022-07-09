Delimitation process for Delhi’s municipal wards to begin, report likely in 4 months
The ministry of home affairs has constituted a three-member panel for carrying out delimitation of the municipal wards in Delhi on Friday, taking a step towards holding the municipal elections for the elected wing of the newly constituted unified MCD. The delimitation panel, which will redraw the boundaries of existing wards in the Capital, is expected to submit its report and recommendations within four months, the order states.
The unified MCD came into existence by subsuming three erstwhile corporations of Delhi on May 22, 2022. Around 1397.3 square kilometres of area under MCD is divided into 12 administrative zones and 272 municipal wards. The number of wards in the city will go down as the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act 2022, which has been cleared by Parliament in April, states that the number of wards under the new set-up will not exceed 250.
The delimitation order issued by the MHA joint secretary (Union Territory) Ashutosh Agnihotri on Friday states: “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 section 3,3A and 5 of Delhi Municipal Corporation act 1957, the Central government constitutes a committee to assist the central government in carrying out the delimitation of wards and other incidental functions related to it.” The delimitation panel comprises of Vijay Dev-- the state election commissioner Delhi who will also be its chairman; Pankaj Kumar Singh, joint secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Randhir Sahay, additional commissioner in MCD.
Under the existing set up, there are 272 municipal wards which existed under the three erstwhile municipal corporations with 104 wards each under North and South MCD along with 64 wards under the smaller East MCD. The last delimitation exercise for municipal wards in Delhi was concluded in January 2017 and the overall process took around 16 months.
A senior MCD official explained that normally during such delimitation exercise and redrawing of boundaries it is ensured that the boundary of a ward should be within the boundary of the MLA assembly constituency and the ward boundary should be clearly defined along features like roads, drains or railway lines so that there is no confusion regarding the boundary of the ward. “The committee uses geospatial maps and data from the census of India,” the official added.
Constitutional expert and former secretary to Lok Sabha and Delhi assembly, S K Sharma, said that change in number and boundaries of wards is a lengthy complicated process. “The commission will first submit a draft based on its recommended number of wards and their boundaries after which it will be put in public domain to seek suggestions and objections. The prospective candidates, MLAs, MPs and RWAs usually put up several objections and suggestions to add and remove colonies from their wards depending on their own considerations. This objection and revision phase takes more time. Normally, such delimitation commissions were given 6-12 months’ time or time limit were not explicitly mentioned but it seems that the Centre wants it to be a time bound process by specifying a limit of 4 months,” he added.
Sharma said that many legal challenges are also raised to the revised notification of wards. “At the end of the process, the State election commission will also revise the reservation status of the wards which will take additional time,” Sharma said.
