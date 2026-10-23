Delivery exec’s death: Kin blame cops for failing to act in time

Days after a 24-year-old delivery executive allegedly died by suicide following an assault and threats by a family over a torn ₹10 note, his family on Thursday alleged that the Delhi Police failed to act in time. The victim was allegedly assaulted by two residents of east Vinod Nagar on the night of October 4 after he refused to accept a torn currency note, according to police.

The 24-year-old man allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on October 5 after recording a video recounting his assault by two men over a torn currency note in east Delhi. He died on October 20, police said.

The victim was allegedly assaulted by two residents of east Vinod Nagar on the night of October 4 after he refused to accept a torn currency note, according to police.

A PCR call was received at 11.03 pm on October 4, with the victim reporting that he had been attacked by the accused, police said, adding that an FIR was registered at Kalyanpuri police station.

In the video, the man said he went to deliver coffee to a customer who took 10-15 minutes to arrange payment before handing him cash, including a torn ₹10 note. When he objected, the customer allegedly told him to take it or leave it. He then offered to cancel the order and questioned why it had been placed if payment could not be made properly. He alleged that the customer abused him before another man arrived and slapped him multiple times. He also alleged that the man mocked him for his background.

Police subsequently received information that he had been admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on October 5.

He died on October 20, following which Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to abetment of suicide, was added to the FIR, police said.

The two accused were arrested on October 20 and were identified as Rakesh alias Bunti (30) and Rampal Singh (65), police said.

The man’s uncle said, “He had simply asked them to give a fresh note or coin. But the old man slapped him. He had marks on his face for days. Then, the old man’s relative came and he picked up a rod and assaulted my nephew. My nephew told his manager everything and they went to the old man’s house. There, the family started using communal slurs and threatened us...”

The family said the man was “dejected” as nobody was supporting him and the police also didn’t take any action before his death.

Senior police officials said that they are verifying all the details.