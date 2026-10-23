Delivery exec’s death: Kin blame cops for failing to act in time
Days after a 24-year-old delivery executive allegedly died by suicide following an assault and threats by a family over a torn ₹10 note, his family on Thursday alleged that the Delhi Police failed to act in time
Days after a 24-year-old delivery executive allegedly died by suicide following an assault and threats by a family over a torn ₹10 note, his family on Thursday alleged that the Delhi Police failed to act in time.
The 24-year-old man allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on October 5 after recording a video recounting his assault by two men over a torn currency note in east Delhi. He died on October 20, police said.
The victim was allegedly assaulted by two residents of east Vinod Nagar on the night of October 4 after he refused to accept a torn currency note, according to police.
A PCR call was received at 11.03 pm on October 4, with the victim reporting that he had been attacked by the accused, police said, adding that an FIR was registered at Kalyanpuri police station.
In the video, the man said he went to deliver coffee to a customer who took 10-15 minutes to arrange payment before handing him cash, including a torn ₹10 note. When he objected, the customer allegedly told him to take it or leave it. He then offered to cancel the order and questioned why it had been placed if payment could not be made properly. He alleged that the customer abused him before another man arrived and slapped him multiple times. He also alleged that the man mocked him for his background.
Police subsequently received information that he had been admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on October 5.
He died on October 20, following which Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to abetment of suicide, was added to the FIR, police said.
The two accused were arrested on October 20 and were identified as Rakesh alias Bunti (30) and Rampal Singh (65), police said.
The man’s uncle said, “He had simply asked them to give a fresh note or coin. But the old man slapped him. He had marks on his face for days. Then, the old man’s relative came and he picked up a rod and assaulted my nephew. My nephew told his manager everything and they went to the old man’s house. There, the family started using communal slurs and threatened us...”
The family said the man was “dejected” as nobody was supporting him and the police also didn’t take any action before his death.
Senior police officials said that they are verifying all the details.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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